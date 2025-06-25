New York Sirens Complete 2025 PWHL Draft Presented by Upper Deck Recap

June 25, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

OTTAWA, ON - New York Sirens selected nine players in the 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck, adding six forwards, 1 defender, and two goaltenders to the organization's roster. These selections add depth to the team's lineup ahead of the 2025-26 season, joining 11 players already under contract.

NEW YORK SIRENS 2025 PWHL Draft Picks:

Round 1, 1st Pick Overall - Kristýna Kaltounková, Colgate University - 37GP: 26G-22A-48PTS

Round 1, 3rd Pick Overall - Casey O'Brien, Wisconsin University - 41GP: 26G-62A-88PTS

Round 2, 9th Pick Overall - Anne Cherkowski, Clarkson University - 40GP: 17G-28A-45PTS

Round 3, 17th Pick Overall - Makenna Webster, The Ohio State University - 36GP: 15G-32A-47PTS

Round 4, 25th Pick Overall - Dayle Ross, St. Cloud State University - 36GP: 2G-13A-15PTS

Round 4, 27th Pick Overall - Madelyn Wheeler, The Ohio State University - 46GP: 10G-13A-23PTS

Round 4, 28th Pick Overall - Callie Shanahan, Boston University, 18-9-2, 3 SO, 1.81 GAA, .924 SV%

Round 5, 33rd Pick Overall - Anna Bargman, Yale University - 32GP: 13G-10A-23PTS

Round 6, 41st Pick Overall - Kaley Doyle, Quinnipiac University - 15-10-3, 8 SO, 1.29 GAA, .945 SV%

A total of 48 players were selected by the league's eight teams during the six-round process.







