Minnesota Frost Sign First-Round Draft Choice Kendall Cooper to a Two-Year Contract

July 9, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

St. Paul, MN - The Minnesota Frost announced today that first-round draft selection Kendall Cooper has signed a two-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement through the 2026-27 season.

"We are thrilled to have Kendall locked in for the next two seasons in Minnesota," said Frost General Manager Melissa Caruso. "She will be an immediate contributor to our blueline, boosting our offense and will also be a great fit in our locker room. Kendall has consistently demonstrated a strong and steady presence defensively, and we expect she'll live up to the standards set in Minnesota by the rest of our defensive corp."

Selected sixth overall in the 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck, Cooper is a 23-year-old from Oakville, ON, who recorded 116 points (33G, 83A) in 158 career games at Quinnipiac University. As a Bobcat captain in 2024-25, she finished third on the team with 26 points (7G, 19A) in 37 games and was named the 2024-25 recipient of the Wayne Dean Sportsmanship Award. Cooper was twice named one of Canada's top three players at the U18 Worlds, winning gold in 2019 and silver in 2020 as a Tournament All-Star and team captain.

"It has been an exciting couple of weeks since the draft and I'm very happy to get this done," said Cooper. "I'm looking forward to returning to Minnesota in the fall for the start of the season, and I can't wait to play in front of the great Frost fans in the State of Hockey!"

Cooper was the first of six players selected by Minnesota on June 24 and the first player from the entire 2025 draft class to be signed. She joins a Frost blue line that features veterans Lee Stecklein, Natalie Buchbinder and Sidney Morin along with second year defender Mae Batherson all under contract for the 2025-26 campaign.

