Minnesota Frost Re-Sign Forward Katy Knoll to One-Year Contract

June 27, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

St. Paul, MN - The Minnesota Frost announced today that forward Katy Knoll has signed a one-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement to return to the team for the 2025-26 season.

"We couldn't be more excited to keep Katy in purple. Her relentless drive and competitive spirit embody everything we stand for," said Frost General Manager Melissa Caruso. "We know we can count on her to continue to bring energy and a team first mindset to our group and we can't wait to see what she will accomplish in Season Three."

The 24-year-old native of Amherst, NY, was chosen by Minnesota in the seventh round (39th overall) in the 2024 PWHL Draft. In her first season with the Frost, Knoll played in 21 regular season games (1G, 1A, 2PTS) and eight playoff games (2G, 3A, 5PTS). She notably scored the winning goal in triple-overtime of Game 3 of the PWHL Finals against Ottawa to put Minnesota one win away from their second consecutive Walter Cup title.

Knoll graduated from Northeastern University in 2024, amassing 131 points (61G, 70A) in 177 games over five seasons. Her 177 games played ranks second all-time among program leaders.

"I am so excited to be returning to the Frost next season and continue to build off of the great success the team has had the last two years," said Knoll. "I'm looking forward to seeing all the fans and getting back to work with the team in the fall."

Knoll is the fifth player to re-sign with Minnesota this offseason, joining fellow forward Claire Butorac, defenders Mae Batherson and Natalie Buchbinder, and goaltender Maddie Rooney. On Tuesday night, the Frost also selected six players in the 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck.

