Minnesota Frost Re-Sign Mae Batherson and Claire Butorac

June 22, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

St. Paul, MN - The Minnesota Frost announced today that defender Mae Batherson (two-year contract) and forward Claire Butorac (one-year contract) have signed Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreements to return to the team.

Mae Batherson, Defense, Two-Year Standard Player Agreement

Batherson was selected by Minnesota in the sixth round (33rd overall) of the 2024 PWHL Draft. The 24-year-old native of New Minas, Nova Scotia played in 25 regular season games (3A) and three playoff games with the Frost as a rookie.

"Mae integrated easily onto our blue line during her rookie season," said Minnesota General Manager Melissa Caruso. "She is quick and agile on the ice yet maintains poise under pressure in the d-zone. She has proven herself to be a valuable member of  our team and we look forward to watching her role evolve over the next two seasons."

Batherson finished her collegiate career in 2024 at St. Lawrence University as a graduate student transfer, tallying 37 points (8G, 29A) in 39 games, which set a program record for a defender and earned her First Team All ECAC honors. Prior to her tenure with the Saints, Batherson spent four years at Syracuse University skating in 122 games and amassing 61 points (15G, 46A).

"I'm so pumped to be back in the State of Hockey and playing in front of the best fans in the league," said Batherson. "I'm looking forward to continuing with the Frost organization and working towards another Walter Cup!"

Claire Butorac, Forward, One-Year Standard Player Agreement

Butorac originally joined Minnesota as an inaugural training camp signing back in November 2023 and has spent two Walter Cup championship seasons with her hometown team. The Andover, MN native has played in 50 regular-season games (3G, 6A) and 16 postseason games (1G, 2A) during her tenure with the Frost.

"We're excited that Claire Butorac will return to our roster for Season Three," said Caruso. "Claire brings speed, skill, and a relentless work ethic that will continue to elevate our forward group. Her passion for the game and ability to make an impact both on and off the ice make her a great fit for our team."

Butorac graduated from Minnesota-State Mankato in 2023 as a two-time collegiate captain, and her 153 games played (21G, 35A) stand fifth on the all-time games played list with the Mavericks.

"I'm so excited to be back for another season in Minnesota and to be able to play in front of our amazing fans," said Butorac. "I can't wait to get back to work with the team and continue to add to the success of our organization in Season Three." 

Batherson and Butorac are the third and fourth players to return to Minnesota during the current signing period, joining defender Natalie Buchbinder and goaltender Maddie Rooney who agreed to terms this week. Minnesota also added former Boston Fleet defender Sidney Morin to their roster.

The Frost will also continue adding to its roster with six picks in the 2025 PWHL Draft, including the sixth overall selection. Fans can watch the 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck on Tuesday, June 24 at 6 p.m. CT / 7 p.m. ET, live on the league's YouTube channel and in Canada on TSN. 

2025-2026 Minnesota Frost Season Ticket Memberships are available now at the team's website. Tickets start at $23 per game with members enjoying exclusive discounts on team gear, unique gifts and Members-only events.  







