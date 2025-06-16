Minnesota Frost Re-Sign Defender Natalie Buchbinder to a Two-Year Contract

June 16, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Minnesota Frost News Release







St. Paul, MN - The Minnesota Frost announced today that defender Natalie Buchbinder has signed a two-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement to return to the team through the 2026-27 season. Buchbinder - who spent the last two seasons in Minnesota and played on both Walter Cup Championship teams - is the first player to sign with the Frost this offseason.

"Over the course of the last two seasons, Natalie has become a reliable defender and leader on our team," said Frost General Manager Melissa Caruso. "Her ability to move the puck, read the play, and contribute in all zones will continue to be a huge asset to our defensive core. We're thrilled to know she will be returning to play a key role on our blueline next season and beyond." 

The 26-year-old native of Fairport, NY was chosen by Minnesota in the seventh round (37th overall) in the inaugural PWHL Draft. In two seasons with Minnesota, Buchbinder has played in 43 regular season games (2G, 6A, 8PTS) and 18 playoff games (2A). Buchbinder graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2023, winning three National Championships with the Badgers (2019, 2021, 2023).

"I'm thrilled and grateful to be back with the Frost and having the opportunity to defend the Walter Cup," said Buchbinder. "It's an incredible honor to continue my career with this great organization. The amazing fans of the State of Hockey have made Minnesota feel like home, and I can't wait to get things started again this season!"

Buchbinder returns to a Frost lineup that has eight other players under contract for the 2025-26 season, including fellow defender Lee Stecklein and goaltender Nicole Hensley. The forward group includes captain Kendall Coyne Schofield, Kelly Pannek, Taylor Heise, Grace Zumwinkle, Britta Curl-Salemme and Klára Hymlárová.

Today was the first opportunity, following the Expansion Draft, for teams to sign players on expiring contracts. The Frost will also continue adding to its roster with six picks in the 2025 PWHL Draft, including the sixth overall selection. Fans can watch the 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck on Tuesday, June 24 at 6 p.m. CT / 7 p.m. ET, live on the league's YouTube channel and in Canada on TSN.

