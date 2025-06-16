Hannah Miller Signs Three-Year Deal with Hometown PWHL Vancouver

June 16, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

VANCOUVER, BC - PWHL Vancouver today announced that forward Hannah Miller has signed a three-year Professional Women's Hockey League Standard Player Agreement to join the team through the 2027-28 season. Miller, who hails from North Vancouver, BC, spent the past two seasons with the Toronto Sceptres.

"Hannah is an elite forward who can put up points and wear down opponents," said Cara Gardner Morey, PWHL Vancouver General Manager. "We are excited to bring her home to Vancouver to be part of our foundation."

Miller is tied for seventh all time in PWHL scoring through two seasons with 38 points, including 17 goals and 21 assists in 52 games. This past season, the 29-year-old tied for fifth with 24 points (10G, 14A) in 29 games and tied for first in power-play points with 13 (4G, 9A). Originally selected by Toronto in the 13th round of the inaugural draft, the St. Lawrence University graduate played five seasons professionally between the CWHL, ZhHL and SDHL prior to the PWHL. Internationally, Miller competed for China at the 2022 Olympics and, in March, was named to Canada's roster for the 2025 Women's Worlds but was ruled ineligible by the IIHF.

"I'm truly honoured and very excited to be joining the team in Vancouver," said Miller. "It means so much to me to represent the city where I first fell in love with the game. It's a real full-circle moment, and I can't wait to meet all the fans and get started!"

Miller joins a lineup of preliminary PWHL Vancouver signees and Expansion Draft picks that include fellow forwards Sarah Nurse, Jenn Gardiner, Brooke McQuigge, Abby Boreen, Izzy Daniel, Gabby Rosenthal and Denisa Křížová, defenders Sophie Jaques, Claire Thompson, Ashton Bell and Sydney Bard, and goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer.

Today was the first opportunity, following the Expansion Draft, for teams to sign players on expiring contracts. PWHL Vancouver will also continue adding to its inaugural season roster with six picks in the 2025 PWHL Draft, including the seventh overall selection. The 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck will take place on Tuesday, June 24 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET, with the first three rounds to broadcast live on TSN and in its entirety on TSN+ and on the league's YouTube channel.

