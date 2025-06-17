PWHL Vancouver Signs Defenders Mellissa Channell-Watkins and Emma Greco

VANCOUVER -- PWHL Vancouver today announced that defenders Mellissa Channell-Watkins and Emma Greco have been signed to Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreements. Channell-Watkins, who won back-to-back Walter Cups as a member of the Minnesota Frost, has signed a one-year contract for the 2025-26 season. Greco, who won a Walter Cup with Minnesota during the inaugural season and spent the 2024-25 campaign with the Boston Fleet, has inked a two-year deal through the 2026-27 season.

"Mellissa is a proven veteran defender who can play against this league's top talent. She is a fierce competitor who is not afraid to play physical in all situations," said Cara Gardner Morey, PWHL Vancouver General Manager. "We are equally thrilled to add another experienced veteran in Emma to our world-class D-corps. Emma plays a confident and tough defensive game on the back end with the vision and ability to move the puck up ice quickly."

Channell-Watkins was a fixture on the Frost blue line the past two seasons, suiting up for 53 regular-season games (1G, 8A) and 18 playoff contests (1G, 8A) for the two-time champions. During the 2025 PWHL Playoffs, she recorded one goal and four assists and led all skaters with a plus-5 rating. Prior to the PWHL, the 30-year-old from Plymouth, MI, competed collegiately at the University of Wisconsin (2013-17), followed by one season with the CWHL's Toronto Furies (2018-19), and four seasons with the PWHPA (2019-23) that was capped with a Secret Cup title win as a member of Team Harvey's.

"It's an honour to join PWHL Vancouver," said Channell-Watkins. "The opportunity to be part of this new organization and to help grow the visibility and viability of the women's professional game means a lot to me. I'm excited to become part of the community and to represent the city of Vancouver. I'm grateful to Cara for her vision for this organization, and I can't wait to get started!"

Greco has played in 50 career regular-season games over two seasons in the PWHL. After her championship season in Minnesota, she signed with Boston for Season Two and contributed three assists and finished fifth on the Fleet with 35 hits. Prior to the PWHL, the 30-year-old from Burlington, ON, attended Quinnipiac University (2013-17), played for the PHF's Connecticut Whale (2017-18), then was teammates with Channell-Watkins on the CWHL's Furies (2018-19). Following a season with the PWHPA (2019-20), Greco had two stints with the PHF's Toronto Six (2020-21 and 2022-23) and won an Isobel Cup title alongside fellow PWHL Vancouver signees Michela Cava and Tereza Vanišová.

"I am so honoured and grateful to be signing in Vancouver for the next two seasons," said Greco. "It's a beautiful city that I hold close to my heart so I can't be more excited to get things started on the West Coast!"

Channell-Watkins and Greco join Cava, Vanišová, and Hannah Miller as PWHL Vancouver's latest acquisitions following the Expansion Draft.

PWHL Vancouver will also continue adding to its inaugural season roster with six picks in the 2025 PWHL Draft, including the seventh overall selection. The 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck will take place on Tuesday, June 24 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET, with the first three rounds to broadcast live on TSN and in its entirety on TSN+ and on the league's YouTube channel.

