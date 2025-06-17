Lexie Adzija Signs Two-Year Deal with PWHL Seattle

June 17, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

SEATTLE - PWHL Seattle today announced that Lexie Adzija has signed a two-year Professional Women's Hockey League Standard Player Agreement to join the team through the 2026-27 season. The forward joins Seattle from the Boston Fleet, where she competed following her acquisition from Ottawa via trade during the league's inaugural season.

"Lexie plays with grit and a relentless work ethic, whether it's on the ice or in the weight room," said PWHL Seattle General Manager Meghan Turner. "She brings energy to every shift and is the kind of player who leads by example. She's also fantastic with fans and will be a strong ambassador for our team in the community."

Adzija, a 24-year-old native of St. Thomas, Ontario, was originally selected by Ottawa in the 11th round, 65th overall, in the inaugural PWHL Draft. She began her professional career with Ottawa, recording eight points (5G, 3A) in 17 games. On March 18, 2025, Adzija was acquired by Boston via trade. During her time with Boston, she appeared in 36 regular-season games, registering three goals and six assists, and contributed one goal in eight playoff games. Over her PWHL career, she has appeared in 53 regular-season games, tallying 17 points (8G, 9A). A graduate of Quinnipiac University, Adzija spent five seasons with the Bobcats and served as co-captain during the 2022-23 season. She also earned a bronze medal with Canada's U18 Women's National Team in 2018.

"I'm incredibly excited and grateful to be joining PWHL Seattle and to be part of building something special in a city that was so eager to have us," said Adzija. "Playing in front of the Seattle fans during the neutral site game was unforgettable - the energy and support were amazing. I can't wait to represent this city, bring my grit on the ice, and show up with some game day style alongside an incredible group of players."

Adzija joins defender Mariah Keopple as Seattle's latest acquisition following the Expansion Draft.

Seattle will also continue adding to its roster with six picks in the 2025 PWHL Draft, including the eighth overall selection in the first round. Fans can watch the 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck on Tuesday, June 24 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET, live on the league's YouTube channel and in Canada on TSN.

