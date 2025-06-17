Fleet Reach Contract Extentions with Saulnier and Schafzahl

June 17, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet announced today that the team has re-signed forwards Jill Saulnier and Theresa Schafzahl to one-year Standard Player Agreements (SPA) through the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season.

JILL SAULNIER, FORWARD, 1-YEAR STANDARD PLAYER AGREEMENT

A native of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Saulnier played 19 games for the Fleet throughout the 2024-25 season, recording two goals and three assists for five points. Originally selected by New York in the seventh round (40th overall) in the inaugural PWHL Draft, the 33-year-old played in 23 career PWHL games for the Sirens, contributing two points (1-1-2) during the team's inaugural season. This season, Saulnier went on to play five games with the Sirens before being acquired by the Fleet through a trade for forward Taylor Girard.

"We're thrilled to have re-signed Jill Saulnier," said Boston Fleet General Manager Danielle Marmer. "When she joined us midway through last season, she brought an energy and spark to our top six that had an immediate impact. Jill's extensive experience, leadership qualities, and presence in the locker room make her an invaluable part of our group. She's a compassionate teammate and a strong voice off the ice. On the ice, she competes with heart, plays with grit, and consistently battles for those around her."

Outside of the PWHL, Saulnier is a veteran international competitor with Team Canada, earning an Olympic gold medal in 2022 and a silver medal in 2018. She has also competed in four IIHF Women's World Championships, earning one gold medal, two silver, and one bronze. Saulnier also played in the CWHL (2015-19) and in the PWHPA (2019-23). During her collegiate career at Cornell University, Saulnier played in 125 games, recording 195 points (80-115-195) and was a 2013-14 Patty Kazmaier Award Top 3 Finalist.

"I can't wait to be a part of this amazing organization once again next season," said Saulnier. "I feel like you're a lucky one if you land yourself in a place that truly feels like home, and for me, that's Boston. Go Fleet!"

THERESA SCHAFZAHL, FORWARD, 1-YEAR STANDARD PLAYER AGREEMENT

A native of Weiz, Austria, Schafzahl played in all 30 games for the Fleet throughout the 2024-25 season, recording three goals and two assists for five points. The 25-year-old was selected by Boston in the seventh round (39th overall) in the inaugural PWHL Draft and went on to score the first goal in team history against Minnesota during Boston's home debut on Jan. 3, 2024. Throughout the inaugural season, Schafzahl appeared in 20 regular season games (3-3-6) and all eight playoff games (0-3-3).

"Theresa is a highly versatile player who brings tremendous value to our lineup," said Marmer. "Her work ethic, effectiveness on the forecheck, and ability to force turnovers make her a natural fit here in Boston. She also possesses the skill, hockey sense, and creativity to contribute in a top-six capacity, and with the increased opportunity this season, we're looking forward to seeing more of that offensive upside."

Outside of the PWHL, Schafzahl played NCAA D1 hockey at the University of Vermont, where she still holds the program record as the all-time leader in goals, assists and points. Internationally, she played in the IIHF U18 D1A Women's World Championship twice (2015, 2016) before becoming a member of the Austrian Senior National Team. Most recently, Schafzahl scored six points in five games to help Austria earn promotion to the top division for the 2026 IIHF Women's World Championship while competing in April's Division 1 Group A tournament in China.

"Over the last two seasons the team, fans, and city has started to feel like a second home for me," said Schafzahl. "I am super grateful I am getting the opportunity to play there again and compete for a championship!"

Saulnier and Schafzahl join a Fleet lineup that has eight other players under contract for the 2025-26 season, including fellow forward Susanna Tapani, who also re-signed with the team today.

The Fleet will also continue adding to its roster with six picks in the 2025 PWHL Draft, including the second overall selection. Fans can watch the 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck on Tuesday, June 24 at 7 p.m. ET, live on the league's YouTube channel and in Canada on TSN.







