Mariah Keopple Signs One-Year Deal with PWHL Seattle

June 17, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Seattle News Release







SEATTLE - PWHL Seattle today announced that defender Mariah Keopple has signed a one-year Professional Women's Hockey League Standard Player Agreement to join the team through the 2025-26 season.

"Mariah is a steady and reliable presence on the back end," said PWHL Seattle General Manager Meghan Turner. "She pays attention to the details, makes smart decisions under pressure, and brings the kind of shutdown ability we want in our defensive zone. She's exactly the type of defender we were looking to add."

The 24-year-old from Menomonie, Wisconsin, has spent the past two PWHL seasons with the Montréal Victoire after earning a roster spot out of the team's 2024 training camp. Across two seasons with the Victoire, she appeared in 53 regular-season games, recording seven points (3G, 4A), and also suited up for seven playoff contests. Prior to the PWHL, Keopple played four NCAA seasons with the Princeton Tigers, where she tallied 12 goals and 40 assists across 126 games. She served as an alternate captain in her senior year.

"I am so beyond excited to get started with PWHL Seattle in its inaugural season, and I'm so grateful for such an amazing opportunity to bring this incredible game to Seattle," said Keopple. "From playing at Climate Pledge Arena during the Takeover Tour, you could feel how vibrant and passionate the city of Seattle is. I cannot wait to get into the city and connect with all the fans and immerse myself in all the incredible facets Seattle has to offer."

Keopple joins a Seattle lineup that has 12 other players under contract for the 2025-26 season, including fellow defenders Cayla Barnes, Emily Brown, Megan Carter, Aneta Tejralová and Anna Wilgren; forwards Hilary Knight, Danielle Serdachny, Alex Carpenter, Hannah Bilka, Julia Gosling and Jessie Eldridge; and goaltender Corinne Schroeder.

This week marks the first opportunity, following the Expansion Draft, for teams to sign players on expiring contracts. Seattle will also continue adding to its roster with six picks in the 2025 PWHL Draft, including the eighth overall selection in the first round. Fans can watch the 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck on Tuesday, June 24 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET, live on the league's YouTube channel and in Canada on TSN.

