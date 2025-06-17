Montréal Signs Forward Shiann Darkangelo

June 17, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







MONTRÉAL, QC - The Montréal Victoire announced on Tuesday that the club has signed forward Shiann Darkangelo to a two-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement.

Darkangelo (5'11") comes to Montréal following a productive 2024-25 season with the Ottawa Charge during which she amassed 17 points in 29 games, including eight goals. The 31-year-old scored her first career hat trick on April 2 against the Boston Fleet and ranked 12th in the PWHL in faceoffs (355) and wins (159). She began her PWHL career in Boston during the inaugural season, before being traded to Ottawa in March of the same year.

"A proven leader on and off the ice, Shiann brings the championship experience every team needs. A reliable two-way center, she excels in all three zones and contributes in every special team situation, making her a versatile player," declared Victoire General Manager Danièle Sauvageau.

The Royal Oak, MI native played collegiately with the Syracuse University Orange and the Quinnipiac University Bobcats. She helped the United States win gold in the 2016 IIHF Women's World Championship. Prior to the PWHL, she played eight professional seasons, notably winning the Isobel Cup with Buffalo (2016-17) and Toronto (2022-23) of the PHF.

"I am thrilled to be joining Montréal and grateful for the opportunity to represent such a passionate city and fan base. I'm looking forward to being part of a great group of teammates, and can wait for the season to start," said Darkangelo.

Darkangelo is the first new player to join the Victoire during the current pre-draft signing period and follows the re-signing of defender Kati Tabin announced on Monday. The Victoire will also continue adding to its roster with six picks in the 2025 PWHL Draft, including the fourth overall selection. The 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck will take place on Tuesday, June 24 at 7 p.m. ET, with the first three rounds broadcast live on TSN and in its entirety on TSN+ and on the league's YouTube channel.

Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025-26 season will be available to the general public via the Montréal Victoire website starting today, at 10 a.m. ET.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2025

