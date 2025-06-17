Spooner and Compher Agree to 2-Year Extensions with Toronto Sceptres

TORONTO - The Toronto Sceptres have re-signed forwards Natalie Spooner and Jesse Compher to two-year contract extensions through the 2026-27 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season, the team announced today.

"Natalie has been an important piece to our puzzle in Toronto," said Sceptres General Manager Gina Kingsbury. "She is a key member of our organization both on and off the ice. She is a world-class athlete that has shown just how impactful she can be in this league. With her determination and work ethic, we know Natalie will come back in Season 3 ready to help our team be successful!"

"We have loved working with Jesse over the past two seasons and have seen a lot of growth in her game. With Jesse being so young, there is a lot of excitement for where she can take her game. Our coaches, staff and market are thrilled to have her back, and we look forward to what next season brings for Jesse," added Kingsbury.

Spooner, who grew up in Toronto's east end of Scarborough, re-joined the team in February after a lengthy stint on LTIR. Over 14 regular season games, she contributed five points (3-2-5) and added an assist in the 2025 PWHL Playoffs. In her first PWHL season, the 34-year-old was voted the Billie Jean King MVP award recipient and Forward of the Year after leading the league in points (27) and goals (20). She would later add 2024 IIHF Female Player of the Year to her list of achievements. The star striker previously played with the Toronto Furies (CWHL) and the PWHPA after completing her NCAA career at Ohio State University. Spooner is a three-time Olympic medalist (Gold in 2014 & 2022, Silver in 2018) and has won three World Championship golds among her 11 tournament medals.

"I'm incredibly proud and excited to sign an extension with Toronto! As someone born and raised in Toronto, it means so much to represent my hometown. This city, this team, and our amazing fans have a special place in my heart," Spooner said. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue building something special here and can't wait to bring a Walter Cup to Toronto."

From Northbrook, Illinois, the soon-to-be 26-year-old Compher recorded 18 points (9-9-18) through 30 regular season games, good for fourth on the Sceptres, with an additional three assists in the 2025 PWHL Playoffs. Selected by Toronto 26th overall in the inaugural PWHL Draft, Compher had five points (1-4-5) in her rookie season. The four-time World Championship medalist (Gold in 2019 & 2025, Silver in 2021 & 2022) and 2022 Olympic silver medalist began her collegiate career with Boston University where in 2018-19, she helped the team to the Beanpot Championship and was named a Patty Kazmaier Award Top 10 Finalist. In her final year of eligibility, Compher transferred to the University of Wisconsin and won the 2023 NCAA Championship and was named to the All-Tournament Team.

"I'm so excited to be back in Toronto! Playing in front of a sold-out crowd in the best city, with the most passionate fans, is an absolute honour," Compher said. "Over the past two years, my teammates and coaches have made this place feel like home, and I can't wait to get to work with this group and help bring a Walter Cup to Toronto!"

Spooner and Compher are the first players to re-sign with Toronto this offseason and join newly signed Elaine Chuli and Claire Dalton on the roster with nine additional returnees.

The Sceptres will also continue adding to its roster with six picks in the 2025 PWHL Draft, including the third overall selection. The 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck will take place on Tuesday, June 24 at 7 p.m. ET, with the first three rounds broadcast live on TSN and in its entirety on TSN+ and on the league's YouTube channel.

