Toronto sceptres Join Local Holiday Giving Effort with the Shoebox Project for Women

Published on December 12, 2025 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Toronto Sceptres News Release







TORONTO - Players from the Toronto Sceptres spent Wednesday, Dec. 10 supporting The Shoebox Project for Women, helping pack care boxes that will be distributed during the holiday season. This marks the team's second year taking part in the organization's annual campaign, which provides meaningful gifts and messages of support to women experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Quotes

"The Shoebox Project is an organized charity, and what we do is collect gifts valued up to $50 worth of items. Today we have various items and luxury gifts that will go into the shoebox. Then we'll write a personal note - something of warmth, something of comfort, and a gift card. Then we donate the completed shoeboxes to local shelters and transitional housing right here at home. Everything donated here stays in the community. We are so thankful to be here with the Toronto Sceptres for the second year in a row and to see how excited they are to give back to the community." -- Shannon Murree, Board Director, The Shoebox Project for Women

"We're super excited to be doing this and to give back to the community at this time of year. Especially to empower women in the community. We take a lot of these things for granted, so it's nice to give back." -- Lauren Messier, Toronto Sceptres forward







