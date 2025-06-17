Minnesota Frost Sign Goaltender Maddie Rooney to a Three-Year Contract

June 17, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Minnesota Frost News Release







St. Paul, MN - The Minnesota Frost announced today that goaltender Maddie Rooney has agreed to terms on a three-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement to return to the team beginning with the 2025-26 season.

"Maddie has again and again proven herself to be an elite goaltender in the PWHL," said Frost General Manager Melissa Caruso. "She consistently makes big saves in critical moments, and she plays the net with an incredible level of focus. Keeping our goaltending tandem together for next season was a priority because they have been so crucial to our success. Getting a long-term commitment from Maddie is a great reflection of how she feels about our organization and our fans and we're excited to have her with us for three more years!"

Since signing a two-year deal out of training camp ahead of the league's inaugural season, Rooney has amassed 13 wins, four shutouts, a career 2.08 goals-against average and .910 save percentage in 29 regular season appearances. Her playoff performance is highlighted by eight wins, two shutouts, a 1.46 GAA and .939 SV% in 10 appearances. Rooney's six career shutouts (regular and post-season) rank first all-time in PWHL play while her regular season GAA stands third among career leaders.

As a member of the U.S. Women's National Team, Rooney competed in two Olympic Winter Games (Gold-2018, Silver-2022) and three IIHF Women's World Championships (Gold-2017 and 2019, Silver-2022). The 27-year-old from Andover, MN, graduated from the University of Minnesota-Duluth in 2020, finishing her career as the Bulldogs all-time saves leader (3,449 in four seasons) and owns three of the top four single season saves records in program history.

"It's been such an honor to play professional hockey in my home state these past two seasons," said Rooney. "I am so grateful for the opportunity to continue my career in front of the best fans, friends and family. Can't wait to get started next season, go Frost!"

Rooney's contract will run through the end of the 2027-28 season, making her the only player on the Frost signed through that season. She returns to a Frost lineup that has nine other players under contract for the 2025-26 season, including fellow goaltender Nicole Hensley.

The Frost will also continue adding to its roster with six picks in the 2025 PWHL Draft, including the sixth overall selection. Fans can watch the 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck on Tuesday, June 24 at 6 p.m. CT / 7 p.m. ET, live on the league's YouTube channel and in Canada on TSN. 

2025-2026 Minnesota Frost Season Ticket Memberships are available now at the team's website. Tickets start at $23 per game with members enjoying exclusive discounts on team gear, unique gifts and Members-only events. 







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.