Minnesota Frost to Celebrate Walter Cup Championship Tomorrow in Saint Paul

May 27, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Minnesota Frost News Release







Saint Paul, MN - The Minnesota Frost will host a Walter Cup Championship celebration tomorrow night (May 28) at Xcel Energy Center in downtown St. Paul. Frost players, coaches and staff will walk (weather permitting) with the Walter Cup from Tria Rink to Xcel Energy Center, departing at 5:30PM. The procession will travel through Seventh Place, Rice Park, past the Herb Brooks statue and into Xcel Energy Center.

The celebration on the arena floor will begin at 6:00PM with General Manager Melissa Caruso, Head Coach Ken Klee, and selected players addressing the crowd. There will be photo opportunities with the Walter Cup, a live DJ, concessions, interactive games and merchandise sales.

The event - which will be hosted by Kirsten Krull of the Bardown Beauties podcast - is free and open to the public with entrance provided at Gate One of the Xcel Energy Center. Doors at Gate One will open at 5:30PM.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from May 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.