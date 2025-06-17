Montréal Signs Forward Hayley Scamurra

MONTRÉAL, QC - The Montréal Victoire announced on Tuesday that the club has signed forward Hayley Scamurra to a two-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement.

Scamurra (5'8"), a veteran of two PWHL seasons, scored one goal and added two assists in 25 games between the Ottawa Charge and Toronto Sceptres in 2024-25, on top of helping the U.S. National Women's Team win the gold medal at the IIHF Women's World Championship in April. The Buffalo, NY native has represented her country in six World Championships, bringing back three gold and three silver medals. The 30-year-old also helped Team USA earn a silver medal in the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, scoring a goal and adding two assists in seven games.

"Hayley is a power forward who works hard in all three zones. She's proven herself not only in our league, but also on the international stage. Her compete level and ability to impact the game with her physicality and sound play on both sides of the puck make her a valuable addition to our group," said Victoire General Manager Danièle Sauvageau.

In Montréal, Scamurra will play under Kori Cheverie once more, as she played for the Victoire head coach during the 2022-23 PWHPA season, helping Team Harvey's hoist the Secret Cup. Collegiately, Scamurra played for the Northeastern University Huskies, and also has an Isobel Cup title to her credit with the PHF's Buffalo Beauts in 2017.

"I'm so excited to be joining the Victoire! They have a talented group of players and seasoned coaching staff that I'm eager to learn from. I'm excited to feel the passionate energy of the Victoire fans cheering for me and our team this season," declared Montréal's latest newcomer.

Scamurra reunites with Montréal's other most recent signing, Shiann Darkangelo, having played together in Ottawa. The Victoire will also continue adding to its roster with six picks in the 2025 PWHL Draft, including the fourth overall selection. The 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck will take place on Tuesday, June 24 at 7 p.m. ET, with the first three rounds broadcast live on TSN and in its entirety on TSN+ and on the league's YouTube channel.

