Fleet Announce Contract Extension for Susanna Tapani

June 17, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet announced today that the team has re-signed forward Susanna Tapani to a one-year contract extension through the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season.

A native of Turku, Finland, Tapani played in all 30 games for the Fleet throughout the 2024-25 season, finishing third in team scoring with 18 points. She scored 11 goals, two of which were game-winners, and added seven assists. She also finished second in the league with three shootout goals, including two shootout-winners. In the faceoff circle, Tapani led the Fleet with 557 draws and 249 wins (44.7%). Originally selected by Minnesota in the fifth round (25th overall) in the inaugural PWHL Draft, Tapani played in nine regular season games for Minnesota (2-3-5) before being acquired by Boston in a trade. She went on to play in 17 games for Boston throughout the 2024 regular-season (2-6--8), in addition to eight playoff games (3-1--4).

"We're incredibly excited to announce that Susanna Tapani is remaining a part of the Fleet. This was a priority signing for us," said Boston Fleet General Manager Danielle Marmer. "Susanna is a highly productive, two-way center who consistently impacts every time she touches the ice. Her speed, ability to posses, and finish set her apart as being one of the best players in this league."

Outside of the PWHL, Tapani has played hockey professionally all over the world including the SDHL, Naisten Liiga, and in Russia. The 32-year-old is a three-time Olympian, earning bronze medals with Finland in PyeongChang 2018 and Beijing 2022. Tapani has also represented Finland ten times at the IIHF Women's World Championship since 2011, earning one silver (2019) and six bronze medals (2011, 2015, 2017, 2021, 2024, 2025). In addition to her ice hockey career, Tapani is a member of Finland's National Ringette Team, earning five gold medals at the World Ringette Championship (2010, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020).

"I'm really excited to be back in Boston for another season," said Tapani. "The city, the fans, and the organization have all been amazing, and it already feels like another home. I can't wait to get back on the ice and compete with the team again!"

Tapani returns to a Fleet lineup that has seven other players under contract for the 2025-26 season, including fellow forwards Hannah Brandt, Alina Müller, Jamie Lee Rattray and Sophie Shirley, defenders Megan Keller and Daniela Pejšová, and goaltender Aerin Frankel.

This week marked the first opportunity, following the Expansion Draft, for teams to sign players on expiring contracts. The Fleet will also continue adding to its roster with six picks in the 2025 PWHL Draft, including the second overall selection. Fans can watch the 2025 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck on Tuesday, June 24 at 7 p.m. ET, live on the league's YouTube channel and in Canada on TSN.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.