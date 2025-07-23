Boston Fleet Name Kris Sparre as Head Coach

BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet have named Kris Sparre as the second head coach in team history ahead of the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. Sparre brings more than nine years of coaching experience to the Fleet with a proven track record of player development and team success. He most recently served three seasons as an assistant coach with the San Diego Gulls in the American Hockey League (AHL), the top affiliate of the Anaheim Ducks.

"I'm so excited to welcome Kris Sparre to the Boston Fleet as our new head coach," said Boston Fleet General Manager Danielle Marmer. "What makes Kris such a strong fit is his experience in the AHL, where coaches are constantly balancing the need to win now with the responsibility of developing players - a challenge that mirrors what we face in the PWHL. Our players need to grow and perform in real time, and Kris understands how to create that environment. He brings clarity, structure, and a deep commitment to helping players succeed. Just as importantly, he's known as a relationship-driven coach and an elite communicator - someone who builds trust, connects with players, and brings energy and purpose to the rink every day. We're thrilled to have him leading our team."

Prior to his AHL experience, Sparre was an associate coach with the Flint Firebirds of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in 2021-22, helping the club achieve a franchise best record of 42-21-1-4 and their first Western Conference Finals appearance. The Mississauga, Ontario, native also spent two seasons as an assistant coach for Red Bull Salzburg of Austria's top professional hockey league from 2019-21. Sparre began his coaching career in 2016 as an assistant coach with the OHL's Niagara IceDogs. Over the course of his three seasons, the team made postseason appearances each year and were Central Division champions in 2019.

"I'm honored and thrilled to be named the head coach of the Boston Fleet," said Sparre. "This is an incredible opportunity to be part of a league that has experienced remarkable growth and momentum in recent seasons. Boston stands as one of the premier sports cities in the world, and I look forward to building a program that is capable of contending for a championship every season."

Before transitioning behind the bench, Sparre played professional hockey for nine seasons as a forward, most notably in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL).

Sparre inherits a Fleet lineup that has 18 players under contract for the 2025-26 campaign, including eight players who helped the team reach the PWHL Walter Cup Finals in the inaugural season.

