Fleet Re-Sign Forward Shay Maloney

BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet announced today that the team has re-signed forward Shay Maloney to a two-year Standard Player Agreement through the 2026-27 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season.

A native of McHenry, Illinois, Maloney was selected by Boston in the sixth round, 34th overall, in the 2024 PWHL Draft. The 25-year-old appeared in all 30 games for the Fleet during the 2024-25 season, recording three goals and six assists for nine points which tied for ninth among all rookies.

"We're thrilled to have Shay Maloney re-sign with the Fleet for two more years," said Fleet General Manager Danielle Marmer. "Shay plays the game the right way. She has great size and brings a physical presence, never hesitating to go to the hard areas of the ice. She's a detailed, selfless player who always puts the team first. Shay truly embodies what Boston Fleet hockey is all about, and we couldn't be more excited to keep her in Boston."

Outside of the PWHL, Maloney played four NCAA seasons at Brown University (2018-22) before playing her graduate season at Quinnipiac University (2022-23). During her time as a Bobcat, Maloney played 40 games, earning 15 goals and 16 assists for 31 points. After finishing her collegiate career, Maloney made her professional debut in the Swedish Women's Hockey League (SDHL), playing in 39 games for Leksands IF, producing 10 goals and 11 assists for 21 points before being drafted to Boston.

"I am so excited to be back with the Fleet," said Maloney. "From draft day to now, Boston has always felt like home. I can't wait to get to work with the team again this fall!"

Maloney joins a Fleet lineup that has 17 other players under contract for the 2025-26 season, including fellow forwards Chloé Aurard, Hannah Brandt, Laura Kluge, Alina Müller, Jamie Lee Rattray, Jill Saulnier, Theresa Schafzahl, Liz Schepers, Sophie Shirley and Susanna Tapani.

Boston Fleet season ticket memberships for the 2025-26 season are officially on sale. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit our website.







