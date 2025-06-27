Fleet Reach Contract Extension with Hadley Hartmetz

June 27, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet announced today that the team has re-signed defender Hadley Hartmetz to a one-year Standard Player Agreement through the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season.

A native of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, Hartmetz was selected by Boston in the seventh round, 40th overall, in the 2024 PWHL Draft. The 24-year-old appeared in two games for the Fleet during the 2024-25 season, making her professional debut on Mar. 13, 2025, against the Montréal Victoire.

"We're thrilled to re-sign Hadley back to the Fleet," said Fleet General Manager Danielle Marmer. "She spent the majority of her rookie season rehabbing an injury sustained at Ohio State, but now she's coming into camp fully healthy and stronger than ever. We're looking forward to watching her bring a reliable, steady, hard-to-play-against defensive presence to our blue line this season."

Outside of the PWHL, Hartmetz spent two years at Boston College before transferring to Ohio State University, where she won two National Championships in 2022 and 2024. As a Buckeye, Hartmetz played in 118 games in three seasons, recording 18 goals and 41 assists for 59 points, and earned Second Team All-WCHA honors her final season. On the international stage, Hartmetz earned gold (2018) and silver (2019) medals with the United States U18 Women's National Team.

"I am extremely excited to re-sign with the Boston Fleet," said Hartmetz. "I love the city of Boston and I think we have a lot to prove this upcoming season. I am excited to get back in front of the best fans and help make an impact on and off the ice."

Hartmetz joins a Fleet lineup that has 16 other players under contract for the 2025-26 season, including newly acquired forwards Chloé Aurard, Laura Kluge and Liz Schepers, defenders Zoe Boyd and Rylind MacKinnon, and goaltender Abbey Levy who all signed with the team before the draft.

