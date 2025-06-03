Minnesota Frost General Manager Melissa Caruso Comments on Expansion Draft Protection List

June 3, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Saint Paul, MN - Minnesota Frost General Manager Melissa Caruso issued the following comment on the team's PWHL Expansion Draft Protected Player List (Kendall Coyne Schofield, Lee Stecklein and Taylor Heise).

"It's been a roller coaster of a week for the Frost. After winning the Walter Cup we transitioned quickly to exit meetings and a lot of tough conversations regarding the deadline that was looming this morning. At the end of the day, we are fortunate to be in a situation where we have so many impact players on this roster. Unfortunately, we are just not able to protect them all.

Over the last two seasons, a foundation and culture has been established within our organization that we feel these three players, in addition to their skill and ability on the ice, embody, and will continue to uphold as leaders on and off the ice as we move forward into season three. Additionally, they are all proven winners whose experience will be invaluable as we evolve toward the next phase of the Minnesota Frost."

The PWHL's Expansion Draft presented by Upper Deck on June 9 will feature Seattle and Vancouver selecting a minimum of seven players each until each has reached a 12-player roster.

The following Frost players are eligible for the team's fourth protection pick, the league's exclusive signing window or an expansion draft selection:

Mae Batherson (D), Britta Curl-Salemme (F), Nicole Hensley (G), Klára Hymlárová (F), Sophie Jaques (D), Katy Knoll (F), Denisa Křížová (F), Brooke McQuigge (F), Kelly Pannek (F), Dominique Petrie (F), Claire Thompson (D), Grace Zumwinkle (F)

The following players are eligible for the league's exclusive signing window only:

Charlotte Akervik (D), Marlène Boissonnault (G), Brooke Bryant (F), Natalie Buchbinder (D), Claire Butorac (F), Michela Cava (F), Mellissa Channell-Watkins (D), Maggie Flaherty (D), Kaitlyn O'Donohoe (F), Maddie Rooney (G), Liz Schepers (F)

More information regarding the league's expansion and draft timeline can be found here: PWHL Expansion Draft Key Dates, Rules and Procedures.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 3, 2025

