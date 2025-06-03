Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

June 3, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)







This past week the Minnesota Frost won their second straight Professional Women's Hockey League Walter Cup title, St. Louis CITY SC of Major League Soccer fired head coach Olof Mellberg, the Ontario Hockey League's London Knights captured their third Memorial Cup title, and the Premier Lacrosse League started its regular season.

Highlights from this week come from the Professional Women's Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, American Hockey League, Major League Soccer, National Women's Soccer League, MLS NEXT Pro, United Football League, Canadian Football League, European League of Football, Indoor Football League, Women's National Basketball Association, National Lacrosse League, International League, Carolina League, Midwest League, South Atlantic League, Pro Volleyball Federation and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

HOCKEY

Professional Women's Hockey League

The Minnesota Frost earned their second-straight Walter Cup title with a 2-1 overtime win over the Ottawa Charge in Game 4 of the PWHL Finals, presented by Scotiabank. Liz Schepers was the overtime hero for the Frost as she netted the championship winning goal for the second year in a row, sending a roaring crowd of 11,024 fans to their feet at Xcel Energy Center. After a scoreless first period, Minnesota took their first lead of the series with a goal from Kelly Pannek midway through the second period. As Ottawa pushed to stay alive in the third period, Tereza Vanišová found the back of the net midway through the final frame to tie the game at one, forcing overtime for the fourth straight game in the PWHL Finals. It took 12 minutes of overtime action for the Frost to bury the game-winner and secure their second Walter Cup. Maddie Rooney made 33 saves in her fifth consecutive postseason win between the pipes for the Frost, tying the PWHL record for most wins in a single postseason, alongside Boston's Aerin Frankel from the 2024 PWHL Playoffs.

Ontario Hockey League

The London Knights captured their third Memorial Cup title with a 4-1 victory over the Medicine Hat Tigers in the 2025 final at Sun Life Financial Coliseum in Rimouski, Québec. Philadelphia Flyers prospect Denver Barkey led the way with two goals, San Jose Sharks prospect Sam Dickinson recorded three assists, and goaltender Austin Elliott turned aside 31 shots to anchor a strong performance for London. With the win, the Knights join the Cornwall Royals, Kamloops Blazers, and Windsor Spitfires as the only CHL clubs to claim three Memorial Cup titles since 1972. London's previous Memorial Cup championships came in 2005 and 2016. Winnipeg Jets prospect Jacob Julien and Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan also scored for London in Sunday's championship game. Cowan, who finished with a tournament-best seven points (3G-4A in 5 GP), was awarded the Stafford Smythe Memorial Trophy as the MVP of the 2025 Memorial Cup.

American Hockey League

The Chicago Blackhawks announced that Jared Nightingale has been hired as Head Coach of the Rockford IceHogs, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Blackhawks. Nightingale returns to the Rockford bench, having previously served as an assistant coach for the IceHogs from 2021-24. Assistant coaches Rob Klinkhammer and Josh MacNevin will remain with the club. "Jared did a phenomenal job with South Carolina this past season in his first campaign as a head coach," said Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson. "A natural leader, Jared's confidence and direction behind the bench has produced a coaching style that is perfectly suited to help develop and advance our young prospects in Rockford. His familiarity with the organization and our players is an incomparable asset and we're excited to see Jared succeed in this role moving forward." Nightingale, 42, most recently served as Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations for the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays during the 2024-25 campaign. He posted a 52-15-5 record in his one season with the team, establishing new franchise records for most points (109) and wins (52) in a single season.

No evidence found that a fan threw a chair into the broadcast booth at Blue Arena. American Hockey League announcer Brandon Astle said he was hit by a chair by a fan while calling a Colorado Eagles playoff game in Loveland.

ECHL

The Trois-Rivières Lions claimed the E.A. "Bud" Gingher Trophy as Eastern Conference champions with a 6-0 win over the Florida Everblades in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Trois-Rivières wins the series 4 games to 2, and advances to meet the Western Conference champion Toledo Walleye in the 2025 Kelly Cup Finals Justin Ducharme and Tyler Hylland both scored a pair of goals in the win for Trois-Rivières while Luke Cavallin stopped all 25 shots he faced to record his third shutout of the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Lions advance to the Kelly Cup Finals for the first time in team history. Trois-Rivières is the second Canadian-based team in ECHL history to reach the Finals, joining the Newfoundland Growlers who defeated Toledo in six games in the 2019 Kelly Cup Finals.

Western Hockey League

The Tri-City Americans announced that head coach Stu Barnes has notified the organization he will not return for the 2025-26 season. "This is one of the toughest decisions I have ever had to make in my career," said Barnes. "We have a great group of young players on our team, and I am going to miss being around them day-to-day, helping them in their development and growth as hockey players." Barnes, a minority shareholder in the organization, will remain part of the Tri-City Americans ownership group. Barnes said he is pursuing other professional opportunities. "Stu is not just an excellent coach, he is also a true gentleman, a great human being and a very good friend," said Americans general manager Bob Tory. "He will continue to serve in an advisory capacity to me and our entire organization."

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

St. Louis CITY SC announced the release of the club's head coach, Olof Mellberg. Current CITY2 head coach, David Critchley will assume first team manager responsibilities while the club searches for a new head coach. Under Mellberg, who was hired last November, the club has struggled to score goals and currently sits 14th in the Western Conference after 15 matches, with a record of 2 wins, 8 losses and 5 draws and an average points per game of .73. "The decision to part ways with Olof goes beyond just results. We've analyzed the team's performance across a number of factors, including the need to execute against a style of play that led to the team's initial success and has been part of our DNA for four years. As a club, we have certain standards we need to meet and believe a coaching change was necessary to improve our overall performance and return to a winning culture," said CITY SC Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel. "Our fans deserve a better performing team, and we intend to give them one," continued Pfannenstiel.

National Women's Soccer League

Denver NWSL announced that Curt Johnson has been named the club's first General Manager, bringing more than 25 years of executive experience across all levels of American professional soccer. Johnson, widely regarded as one of the most accomplished executives in U.S. soccer, begins immediately and will lead all soccer operations for the NWSL expansion club, which begins play in 2026.

"We're incredibly pleased to welcome Curt to Denver NWSL," said Rob Cohen, controlling owner of Denver NWSL. "He brings championship-level experience, a collaborative spirit, and a clear passion for growing the game. He's been a part of building some of the most successful organizations in our sport, and we're thrilled to have him shaping the future of our club." Johnson most recently served as Chief Soccer Officer and General Manager of the North Carolina Courage, where he helped guide the club to seven major trophies including two NWSL Championships and 3 NWSL Shields. He also led Sporting Kansas City to the 2000 MLS Cup and has held leadership roles in MLS, USL, and NASL.

United Soccer League Championship

Oakland Roots SC announced that the club has relieved Head Coach Gavin Glinton and Assistant Coach Jesse Cormier of their duties. "The start to the season on the field has not matched the momentum we've built off the field," said Oakland Roots President Lindsay Barenz. "Our expectations for on-field performance are much higher than where we currently stand. We strongly believe in the group of players we've assembled and we're confident in their ability to compete in the USL Championship. We remain committed to working tirelessly to deliver a sporting product that our fans and community can be proud of."

Oakland Roots SC announced that the club has hired Benny Feilhaber as Head Coach through the remainder of the 2025 USL Championship Season. "We are excited to have Benny Feilhaber take over through the end of the season," said Oakland Roots President Lindsay Barenz. "We believe there is still a lot to fight for this season and we believe we have the players to make a strong run into the playoffs." Feilhaber takes over as Head Coach after serving at Sporting KC II in MLS Next Pro from 2022 to 2024.

MLS NEXT Pro

FOOTBALL

United Football League

Canadian Football League

European League of Football

Indoor Football League

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

Chicago Sky are set to honor franchise legend and WNBA Champion Candace Parker by retiring her jersey on Aug. 25 at the team's game against the Las Vegas Aces. Parker's No. 3 jersey will be raised to the rafters of Wintrust Arena, alongside the team's 2021 championship banner. "Growing up in Naperville, playing on courts around here with my brothers, and watching Chicago teams like the Bulls who became synonymous with winning, I never imagined one day my jersey would hang in the rafters of my hometown team," Candace Parker said. "Coming home to Chicago and helping bring the city its first WNBA championship here-it was personal. I'm beyond grateful to the city, the fans, and everyone who's been part of my journey. Chicago raised me, and this will always be home."

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

Vancouver Warriors General Manager and Head Coach Curt Malawsky announced that the club has acquired defenceman Ethan Ticehurst from the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for goaltender Aden Walsh. This trade completes an earlier transaction between the two teams, originally agreed upon on March 10, in which the Warriors acquired star goaltender Christian Del Bianco and future considerations in exchange for defenceman Brayden Laity, three draft picks, and future considerations. "On behalf of the Warriors organization, we would like to thank Aden for his time, effort, and commitment here in Vancouver," said Malawsky. "We wish him all the best with the next chapter of his career."

BASEBALL

American Association

In an epic conclusion to the series, the Kane County Cougars didn't allow a single hit, and exploded for nine runs to finish off a series win against the Lincoln Saltdogs at Northwestern Medicine Field. Vin Timpanelli (2-2) in a spot start for the Cougars (9-12), never wavered in seven hitless innings. Timpanelli allowed just two walks while striking out a season-high seven Saltdogs (7-14) on his way to set the stage for the historic game. When Timpanelli exited the game after the seventh inning, the pressure was on Cougars lefty Tommy Sommer to keep the no-no alive. He rose to the occasion with a hitless frame striking out two along the way. Finally, in the top of the ninth, Jake Gozzo entered the game for the Cougars, three outs away from history. He struck out Neyfy Castillo to start the inning. After, Jack Dragum hit a routine groundball to second, that Josh Allen fielded cleanly for out number two. Finally, Saltdogs catcher Griffin Everitt skied a ball into centerfield that Trendon Craig camped under and caught to cap off the combined no-hitter, and seal the series for the Cougars.

International League

Carolina League

Midwest League

South Atlantic League

OTHER SPORTS

Pro Volleyball Federation

Ultimate Frisbee Association

