Warriors Acquire Defenceman Ethan Ticehurst from Calgary

May 26, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver, BC - Vancouver Warriors General Manager and Head Coach Curt Malawsky announced today that the club has acquired defenceman Ethan Ticehurst from the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for goaltender Aden Walsh. This trade completes an earlier transaction between the two teams, originally agreed upon on March 10, in which the Warriors acquired star goaltender Christian Del Bianco and future considerations in exchange for defenceman Brayden Laity, three draft picks, and future considerations.

"On behalf of the Warriors organization, we would like to thank Aden for his time, effort, and commitment here in Vancouver," said Malawsky. "We wish him all the best with the next chapter of his career."

"Ethan is a right-handed transition player that has elite speed, which will enhance our transition game," Malawsky said. "He has high lacrosse IQ that, combined with his athleticism, makes him a perfect fit to complement our defence. He has also played for our coaches in the past, so he understands our culture and expectations. We are excited to have him join our team."

Ticehurst, 27, appeared in 17 games for the Roughnecks this past season, recording a career-high seven points (2-5-7), 40 loose ball recoveries, seven caused turnovers, and eight blocked shots. He also appeared in one playoff game for Calgary, picking up an assist, five loose balls, and one caused turnover.

The Coquitlam, BC native has suited up for 58 regular season NLL games in his career, all with the Roughnecks, registering 16 points (5-11-16), 132 loose ball recoveries, 30 caused turnovers, and 16 blocked shots. He has also played in two playoff contests, recording one point (0-1-1), five loose balls, and two caused turnovers.

Prior to his time in the NLL, Ticehurst had a standout junior career with the Coquitlam Adanacs, making three Minto Cup appearances, and winning the Minto Cup in 2018 alongside current Warriors players Christian Del Bianco, Reid Bowering, and Tyson Kirkness. He also spent four years at Saint Leo University, helping the Lions to the NCAA Division II Final Four in 2018, before transferring to Towson University (NCAA Division I) for his final season of college eligibility.

Ticehurst was originally selected by the Calgary Roughnecks in the second round, 20th overall, in the 2020 NLL Entry Draft.







