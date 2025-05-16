Owen Grant and Ryan Dilks Named to 1st All-NLL Team

May 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver, BC - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) announced today that defencemen Owen Grant and Ryan Dilks have been named to the 2024.25 1st All-NLL Team. This marks Dilks' second career selection to the All-NLL Team, while Grant earns the honour for the first time after being named to the 2023.24 All-Rookie Team last season.

"These achievements are special. I've been around the league for over 20 years, and I don't think I've seen this happen often," said Head Coach and General Manager Curt Malawsky. "It's incredible to see a guy like Ryan Dilks still performing at such a high level for his age and earning the respect of both his teammates and people around the league. He's a perfect role model for someone like Owen Grant, showing how to play solid defence and contribute up and down the floor. These awards are well earned and well deserved by both, and we couldn't be happier to have them in a Vancouver jersey."

Owen Grant

In just his second NLL season, Owen Grant took another step forward as a key part of the Warriors defensive unit. The Newmarket, ON native played in all 18 regular season games, finishing with 24 points (15-9-24), 103 loose balls, 28 caused turnovers, and 27 blocked shots. His 27 blocked shots ranked third in the league, while his 28 caused turnovers tied for fifth.

Grant added two points with one goal, one assist, 10 loose balls, four caused turnovers, and two blocked shots in three playoff games. His ability to push the pace in transition and create offense from the back end has quickly made him one of the most reliable and versatile defenders in the league. Grant's contributions were a key factor in the Warriors reaching the playoffs for the first time in franchise history, marking a milestone not only for himself but for the entire team.

"Owen's defence has come a long way, and he's taken on some tough checks on the right side of the floor, and I couldn't be happier for him," said Malawsky. "Owen is incredibly humble, you'd never know these accolades were coming because he's all about the team, not personal recognition. To have someone that respectful, that team-first, win an award at his age is really impressive. He's a generational talent, and we're thrilled to have him in our organization for years to come."

Ryan Dilks

Ryan Dilks was named to the All-NLL Team shortly after being recognized as a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year. His leadership and ability to anchor the defense were crucial in helping the Warriors secure a playoff spot and make it to the NLL semifinals.

The Hamilton, ON native was a standout all season, playing in 18 games and contributing five assists, 104 loose ball recoveries, 31 caused turnovers, and 12 blocked shots. Dilks continued to deliver in the postseason, registering one assist, 11 loose balls, four caused turnovers, and three blocked shots in three games. He ranked fourth in the league in caused turnovers, and his 12 blocked shots were the fifth most on the team, underscoring his consistency and impact on the defensive end.

"He's one of the best to ever do it, he can shut people down, and he's done it time and time again," Malawsky said. "His presence is a calming influence for our team, and it gives the group confidence knowing we can fight fire with fire. He's earned the full respect of the dressing room, plays big minutes, prepares relentlessly, and was willing our team to key wins down the stretch. He's a selfless leader who plays for the front of the jersey, and in my opinion, his ability to still shut down elite players in the NLL is unmatched."







