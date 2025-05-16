Robinson Named to NLL All-Rookie Team

May 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







(HALIFAX, NS) - The National Lacrosse League today announced that Halifax Thunderbirds forward Mike Robinson has been named to the 2024-25 All-Rookie Team.

"We are so happy that Mike has been named to the All-Rookie Team," Thunderbirds Assistant General Manager Scott Campbell said. "His impact in our lineup was felt immediately. The athleticism, IQ and shot brought a new dynamic to our left side. At times he took on an unfamiliar role by playing transition and defence and did great. He is going to be a weapon for the Thunderbirds for a long time."

Robinson finished his rookie season third overall in points with 54 after posting 22 goals and 32 assists.

A strong two-way player with a nose for the net quickly became a key piece of this Thunderbirds' offence.







