Robinson Named to NLL All-Rookie Team
May 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Halifax Thunderbirds News Release
(HALIFAX, NS) - The National Lacrosse League today announced that Halifax Thunderbirds forward Mike Robinson has been named to the 2024-25 All-Rookie Team.
"We are so happy that Mike has been named to the All-Rookie Team," Thunderbirds Assistant General Manager Scott Campbell said. "His impact in our lineup was felt immediately. The athleticism, IQ and shot brought a new dynamic to our left side. At times he took on an unfamiliar role by playing transition and defence and did great. He is going to be a weapon for the Thunderbirds for a long time."
Robinson finished his rookie season third overall in points with 54 after posting 22 goals and 32 assists.
A strong two-way player with a nose for the net quickly became a key piece of this Thunderbirds' offence.
National Lacrosse League Stories from May 16, 2025
- Seals Forward Trent DiCicco Earns All-Rookie Honors - San Diego Seals
- Record-Breaking Defensive Unit Leads the Way: Ryan Dilks, Owen Grant Make All-NLL First Team - Vancouver Warriors
- Robinson Named to NLL All-Rookie Team - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Player Transactions - NLL
- Jeff Teat Named to 2nd Team All-NLL - Ottawa Black Bears
- Wings Close Season with Major Records and Rising Stars - Philadelphia Wings
- Smith, Byrne and Vinc Named to All-NLL Teams - Buffalo Bandits
- Terefenko Named to Second Team All-NLL - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Hossack Named to Second Team All-NLL - Halifax Thunderbirds
- NLL Announces 2024-25 Award Winners - NLL
- Owen Grant and Ryan Dilks Named to 1st All-NLL Team - Vancouver Warriors
- Fields Named NLL Most Valuable Player, First Team All-NLL Selection - Rochester Knighthawks
- Dyson Williams Wins 2024-2025 NLL Rookie of the Year - Albany FireWolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.