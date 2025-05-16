Wings Close Season with Major Records and Rising Stars

May 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Philadelphia Wings News Release







The Philadelphia Wings wrapped up the regular season just outside of the playoffs with a 7-11 record, a one game improvement over last season. Along the way, the team celebrated a season filled with historic individual achievements and promising performances from its young talent.

Veteran forward Joe Resetarits delivered the best season of his remarkable career, breaking the franchise record for points in a single season with 122 (41 G. 81 A). En route to that personal-best, Resetarits also reached several significant career milestones. Already the all-time American-born points leader in NLL history, this season Resetarits became the first American-born player to reach 350 career goals, 500 career assists, and four separate 100-point seasons.

Mitch Jones continued to be a driving force behind the Wings offense with a 111-point (31 G, 80 A) season of his own. Jones, who joined the Wings via trade during the 2022-2023 season, knocked down a few career milestones of his own this season including surpassing 700 points (250 G, 450 A), 150 NLL games played, and 900 loose ball recoveries.

Rookie Brennan O'Neill, whom the Wings selected first overall at September's NLL Draft, put any doubts about his transition to the box game to rest. Over the course of his first season, he contributed 58 points (25 G, 33 A) complete with several jaw-dropping highlights that earned him multiple Rookie of the Week honors and spots on SportsCenter's Top 10 Plays.

Additional career milestones reached by Wings players this season include:

bullet point list of the different milestones reached.

Phil Caputo: 100 NLL games played

Phil Caputo: 200 NLL points

Chris Corbeil: 1,300 loose ball recoveries

Mitch de Snoo: 1,200 loose ball recoveries

Deacan Knott: 1st NLL win

Sam LeClair: 100 NLL points

Tony Malcom: 700 loose ball recoveries

Liam Patten: 100 NLL games played

Blaze Riorden: 150 NLL games played

Blaze Riorden: 300 NLL points

Michael Sowers: 1st NLL goal

Dalton Young: 1st NLL goal

The organization now enters the off-season with its sights set on making the adjustments necessary to return to the playoffs, bolstered by the existing veteran leadership and emerging talent already on the roster.







National Lacrosse League Stories from May 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.