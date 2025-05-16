Hossack Named to Second Team All-NLL

May 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







(HALIFAX, NS) - The National Lacrosse League today announced that Halifax Thunderbirds defenceman Graeme Hossack has been named to the Second Team All-NLL.

"Graeme takes his rightful place among the top defenders in this league," Thunderbirds Assistant General Manager Scott Campbell said. "He continues to be the anchor of our defence. He logs a disturbing amount of minutes, plays on all special teams and shuts down the opposition's top offensive players each night. His contributions can't be measured so we are glad he is being recognized."

Hossack had his second-highest point total to date this past season, finding a career high 5 goals, including his first career hat trick. Hossack collected 156 loose balls, had 20 caused turnovers and 15 blocked shots throughout the regular season.

A pillar of this Thunderbirds defence, Hossack continues to demonstrate elite-level consistency year after year.







