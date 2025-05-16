Hossack Named to Second Team All-NLL
May 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Halifax Thunderbirds News Release
(HALIFAX, NS) - The National Lacrosse League today announced that Halifax Thunderbirds defenceman Graeme Hossack has been named to the Second Team All-NLL.
"Graeme takes his rightful place among the top defenders in this league," Thunderbirds Assistant General Manager Scott Campbell said. "He continues to be the anchor of our defence. He logs a disturbing amount of minutes, plays on all special teams and shuts down the opposition's top offensive players each night. His contributions can't be measured so we are glad he is being recognized."
Hossack had his second-highest point total to date this past season, finding a career high 5 goals, including his first career hat trick. Hossack collected 156 loose balls, had 20 caused turnovers and 15 blocked shots throughout the regular season.
A pillar of this Thunderbirds defence, Hossack continues to demonstrate elite-level consistency year after year.
National Lacrosse League Stories from May 16, 2025
- Seals Forward Trent DiCicco Earns All-Rookie Honors - San Diego Seals
- Record-Breaking Defensive Unit Leads the Way: Ryan Dilks, Owen Grant Make All-NLL First Team - Vancouver Warriors
- Robinson Named to NLL All-Rookie Team - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Player Transactions - NLL
- Jeff Teat Named to 2nd Team All-NLL - Ottawa Black Bears
- Wings Close Season with Major Records and Rising Stars - Philadelphia Wings
- Smith, Byrne and Vinc Named to All-NLL Teams - Buffalo Bandits
- Terefenko Named to Second Team All-NLL - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Hossack Named to Second Team All-NLL - Halifax Thunderbirds
- NLL Announces 2024-25 Award Winners - NLL
- Owen Grant and Ryan Dilks Named to 1st All-NLL Team - Vancouver Warriors
- Fields Named NLL Most Valuable Player, First Team All-NLL Selection - Rochester Knighthawks
- Dyson Williams Wins 2024-2025 NLL Rookie of the Year - Albany FireWolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.