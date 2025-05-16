Seals Forward Trent DiCicco Earns All-Rookie Honors

May 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals News Release







Trent DiCicco, who was the first of the Seals' three first-round picks in last September's NLL Draft, has been named to the National Lacrosse League's All-Rookie Team.

DiCicco had a very solid rookie season that saw him score seven goals and chalk up 11 assists for 18 total points. More impressively though, DiCicco was outstanding all over the field, scooping up 95 loose balls, which was the third-most on the team. And the rookie even spent time in the faceoff circle winning 19 of 57 faceoff attempts.

DiCicco showed great toughness as well throughout the season, delivering a number of big hits and even dropping the gloves on a few occasions.

"We were extremely pleased with Trent's performance this season," said Seals Head Coach Patrick Merrill. "It's a big leap from the outdoor college game on a much larger field to playing box but he showed tremendous ability and got better throughout the season and we're excited to see him continue to improve."

DiCicco scored his first NLL goal in the Seals' Dec. 7 game at Georgia and he had a team-leading three assists in the Seals' Feb. 1 outing against Saskatchewan. And in the Seals' March 16 win over Las Vegas, DiCicco scored a goal and snatched up a season-high nine loose balls.







