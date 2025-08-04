Seals Re-Sign Forward Tre Leclaire to Three-Year Contract

August 4, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals News Release







Just days after re-signing defenseman Danny Logan to a new three-year contract, the San Diego Seals made another big splash, re-signing forward Tre Leclaire to a contract of the same length (pending League approval).

Leclaire is a 27-year-old 6-2, 210-pound forward who just completed his fourth NLL season, all with the Seals, and he's at the prime of his career. He comes off a 2024-25 season in which he scored 14 goals and assisted on 14 others while securing 51 loose balls and forcing eight turnovers, all despite missing six games early in the season due to injury.

Since coming into the League prior to the 2021-22 season, Leclaire has appeared in 65 regular season games, tallying 62 goals, 91 assists (153 points), while getting his stick on 302 loose balls and forcing 46 turnovers. He's also performed well in the postseason, scoring eight goals to go along with 12 assists and 51 loose balls secured in nine career playoff games.

Leclaire and Logan are the second and third players to re-sign with the Seals this offseason, joining defenseman James Barclay, who signed a new one-year deal on June 30.







National Lacrosse League Stories from August 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.