Denver Outlaws Clinch PLL's Western Conference with Dramatic Decision at DU

DENVER - Entering the weekend sitting atop the Premier Lacrosse League's (PLL) Western Conference as of Friday morning, the (6-2) Denver Outlaws understood they had two chances to secure a coveted seventh regular season win.

And while the orange and black unit ended up dropping a dramatic decision to the (5-4) Carolina Chaos during their opening opportunity to put on a show at Peter Barton Stadium, the hometown unit rose to the occasion during the league's most recent iteration of "Saturday Night Lacrosse."

Able to complete quite the epic second-half comeback Saturday evening, the Outlaws went on to knock off the Eastern Conference-leading (6-3) New York Atlas, thus claiming a first-round bye when the tour invades Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Saturday, August 23 for the opening weekend of postseason drama.

Knowing the Outlaws have a bye next weekend when the circuit shifts gears to Boston August 8-9 means Denver isn't slated to play for a full four weeks, next set to compete in the league's semifinals slate in Philadelphia September 1.

Logan Wisnauskas paced the Outlaws during Friday's contest with four points (0g, 4a), while Pat Kavanagh, Brendan O'Neill, Jared Bernhardt and Dalton Young each produced matching two-point (2g, 0) performances.

When Saturday's matchup rolled around, it was Bernhardt who led the charge with a team-high four points (2g, 2a), with Wisnauskas (2g, 1a), O'Neill (2g, 0a), Justin Anderson (2g, 0a) and Jake Piseno (2-pt, 0g, 0a) rounding out primary scoring efforts.

Colorado Mammoth goaltender Dillon Ward didn't draw into the Philadelphia Waterdogs' matchup, with netminder Matt DeLuca getting the nod. The purple and black team weren't able to get the job done, now needing a win next weekend against New York in order to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Connor Kelly managed one point (1g, 0a) during Friday's loss, while rookie short stick defensive midfielder (SSDM) Dylan Hess logged one ground ball.

Last weekend's results can be viewed below:

(5-4) Carolina Chaos defeat (6-3) Denver Outlaws: 12-11

(4-4) Boston Cannons defeat (4-5) Philadelphia Water Dogs: 13-10

(7-3) Denver Outlaws defeat (6-3) New York Atlas: 13-12

(4-5) Carolina Redwoods defeat (3-6) Maryland Whipsnakes: 14-13

As always, the Colorado lacrosse community came out in force, absolutely packing the stands and furthering the state's case as the official lacrosse capital of the west.

The home team produced two tightly-contested games. Autographs were signed and photos were taken. Kids met some of their favorite athletes a lot of fun was had, overall!

