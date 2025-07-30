Premier Lacrosse League, Colorado Mammoth Stars Set to Invade Peter Barton Stadium

July 30, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

DENVER - Sure, it's not quite the action-packed 60 minutes of 6 vs. 6 National Lacrosse League (NLL) thrills Colorado Mammoth fans have become used to ...

But when the approaching weekend rolls around, thousands of fans throughout the greater Colorado lacrosse community will be treated to some LIVE lacrosse, as the Premier Lacrosse League's (PLL) Denver showcase is set to invade Peter Barton Stadium August 1-2.

Which, of course, lies within the heart of the University of Denver, home to the Denver Pioneers.

And if fans know anything about Colorado lacrosse, they'll understand the lore of the stick-forward state draws back to some of the heroics witnessed within the school's lacrosse program for the past several decades.

One of the men responsible for continuing the school's reputation as a regular NCAA contender?

The very figure set to coach Colorado Mammoth favorites like Dillon Ward and Connor Kelly Friday night in Coach Bill Tierney, who's preparing to lead his (4-4) Philadelphia Water Dogs into battle against home state talent Asher Nolting and the (3-4) Boston Cannons.

Having "pioneered" the program from 2010 to 2023, the legendary skip is set to return home once again as one of the league's most well-attended stops prepares to take in four contests throughout the weekend.

And while the hometown (6-2) Denver Outlaws may ultimately serve as the main attraction, it'll be hard for Mammoth fans not to gravitate toward Friday' night's finale, with the Water Dogs and Cannons set to clash on ESPN+ at 8:30 p.m. MT.

Whether Ward will be in net is to be determined, as the veteran has once again shared the spotlight with fellow netminder Matt DeLuca this season. CK40 will very likely be back in the lineup after recently leading social media highlights with a desperate, yet effective, sideline-diving effort while keeping a sideline ball in play.

Possibly joining the Mammoth at Training Camp this fall, short stick defensive midfielder (SSDM) Dylan Hess has been making some noise throughout his rookie season and will once again likely be on the turf come Friday night.

After hosting the (4-4) Carolina Chaos Friday night at 6 p.m. MT on ESPN+, the Outlaws will return to the mountain-graced turf for an 11 a.m. matchup against the (6-2) New York Atlas to close out their two-game homestand.

This weekend's entire slate of games can be viewed below:

(4-4) Carolina Chaos vs. (6-2) Denver Outlaws: 6 p.m. MT on ESPN+

(4-4) Philadelphia Water Dogs vs. (3-4) Boston Cannons: 8:30 p.m. MT on ESPN+

(6-2) New York Atlas vs. (6-2) Denver Outlaws: 11 a.m. MT on ESPN+

(3-5) Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Carolina Redwoods: 6 p.m. MT on ESPN+

