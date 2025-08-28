Colorado Mammoth Acquire Forward Brian Cameron from Toronto Rock

Published on August 28, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization acquired forward Brian Cameron and a fourth-round selection in the 2027 NLL Entry Draft from the Toronto Rock in exchange for a second-round selection in the 2027 NLL Entry Draft.

"Getting Brian in the mix this fall adds an athletic, left-handed shot to the lineup who can provide some versatility and we think he'll be a good fit with our group," Mammoth General Manager Brad Self shared.

"He's shown the ability to attack 1-on-1 and has been viewed as a matchup problem for opposing defenses given his size and physicality. Brian possesses tons of untapped potential and we're excited to see his game continue to develop during his second season in the league."

Having recorded 23 points (9g, 14a), 36 loose balls and one caused turnover in 12 regular season appearances with Toronto during the 2024-25 campaign, the Bedford, New Hampshire native ended his rookie run ranked seventh in team scoring despite limited opportunities on the turf.

Originally selected in the second round (36th overall) of the 2022 NLL Entry Draft, Cameron completed his remaining collegiate eligibility at Rutgers University before eventually turning pro ahead of last season. Throughout his 29 games played at Rutgers, Cameron notched 79 points (60g, 19a), 33 ground balls and four caused turnovers.

Prior to his time at Rutgers, Cameron recorded 49 points (38g, 11a) and 47 ground balls across three seasons playing at the University of North Carolina.

