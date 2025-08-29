Rock Trade Brian Cameron and 2027 4th Rd Pick to Colorado

Published on August 28, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Toronto Rock News Release







Oakville, ON - Toronto Rock Owner, President, and General Manager Jamie Dawick announced today that forward Brian Cameron and the Rock's 2027 fourth round pick have been traded to the Colorado Mammoth in exchange for their 2027 second round pick.

Cameron, 26, was originally drafted by the Rock in the second round of the 2022 NLL Draft, 36th overall. He made his NLL debut last season and scored 9 goals and added 14 assists for 23 points in his rookie campaign.

The 2025 NLL Draft is just over a week away and the Toronto Rock own the top three picks in the first round. It's the first time in NLL history that a team has held the top three selections. Fans can watch the draft on NLL+ at 1pm ET on Saturday, September 6.

