Rock Win Exhibition Opener, 17-10

Published on November 8, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Toronto Rock News Release







Oakville, ON - On Saturday night in front of a packed house at the Toronto Rock Athletic Centre in Oakville, ON, the Toronto Rock opened the preseason with a very impressive 17-10 win over the Saskatchewan Rush.

When last season ended, these were two teams that were on the opposite ends of the standings. The Rock finished second-last in the 2024-25 regular season, while the Rush were tied atop the standings and made it all the way to the NLL Finals falling just short, losing to the Buffalo Bandits.

While this was an exhibition game, and the first time these teams gathered to compete in a game situation, there are some very encouraging signs for the Toronto Rock. Following a disappointing 2024-25 season that began with championship aspirations and ended with a 6-12 record, the Rock reloaded with the top three picks in the 2025 NLL Draft and two of those players had excellent showings on Saturday.

First overall pick CJ Kirst scored a pair of goals and added three assists for a five-point debut in a Rock jersey. Kirst showed he can score from anywhere but what might have been most impressive was how well he fit into the Rock offence.

"I think the biggest thing is guys are trusting each other," said Kirst. "We're trying to grow the chemistry as quickly as we can. It's such a quick turnaround, with only couple of weekends left to prepare."

Third overall pick Owen Hiltz showed something that will immediately endear himself to Rock fans - heart and hustle. Hiltz tracked back on offensive turnovers to break up Rush transition opportunities like it was routine. On the offensive side, he scored three goals and added two assists for five points.

"The guys on my side set some really good picks to get me open and you just have to put the ball in the net when you get the chance," said Hiltz.

The Rock's leading scorer from a year ago picked up right where he left off. At the end of the night, it was Josh Dawick who was the top point-getter scoring four goals and adding four assists for an eight-point game in the preseason opener.

Nick Rose started in the Rock cage and Troy Holowchuk played the second half with each goaltender allowing five goals against. Rose made 19 saves while Holowchuk made 17.

Rock Goal Scorers: Dawick 4, Boushy 3, Hiltz 3, Kirst 2, Justin Martin 1, Jake Darlison 1, Challen Rogers 1, Nathan Grenon 1, Phil Mazzuca 1

Rush Goal Scorers: Brock Haley 3, Zach Manns 2, Bobby Kidd 2, Robert Church 1, Matt Acchione 1, Ryan Barnable 1

On Tuesday night, the Rock will resume training camp at 7pm at the TRAC. Next up on the schedule is an exhibition game against the Colorado Mammoth next Saturday night at 7pm, once again at the TRAC. If you can't make the game, fans can watch on NLL+.

For more information on Toronto Rock tickets, please contact a Toronto Rock account executive by phone at 905-426-4744, by email at tickets@torontorock.com or visit torontorock.com.







National Lacrosse League Stories from November 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.