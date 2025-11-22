Rock Extend Rogers, Harris, and Gash Through 2030

Published on November 22, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Toronto Rock News Release







Oakville, ON - Toronto Rock Owner, President, and General Manager Jamie Dawick announced today that captain Challen Rogers, and star defenders Latrell Harris and Elijah Gash have all signed contract extensions through the 2029-2030 NLL season.

Rogers (2 years), Harris (2 years), and Gash (1 year) all had term left on existing deals, but Dawick had eyes on locking up three core members of his club long term and that's great news for Toronto Rock fans. The way it all breaks down is that all three players will wear Rock colours for the next five years and are committed to the long term success of the franchise.

Rogers and Harris both entered the league in the same 2017 season after being selected by Toronto in the 2016 draft and have played their entire careers with the Rock. Gash found his way to Rock City as a dispersal draft selection from Panther City prior to last season and has made a huge impact on the club, adding athleticism, size and toughness to the Rock defence.

The Toronto Rock open the 2025-26 NLL season on Friday, November 28 in Oshawa against the recently relocated FireWolves.

