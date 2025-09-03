Colorado Mammoth Hold Nine Selections Within Approaching 2025 NLL Entry Draft

Published on September 3, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) are set to begin this weekend's 2025 NLL Entry Draft with nine draft selections, the most picks the organization has held since Colorado drafted 11 players during the league's 2020 iteration of talent-ushering excitement.

With Mammoth General Manager Brad Self, Head Coach Pat Coyle and company primed to invade Ball Arena Saturday, September 6, as the organization embraces the comfortable confines of the LOUD HOUSE for the afternoon, fans around North America will be able to watch the first round of action on NLL+ beginning at 11 a.m. MT.

After completing a trade last month to acquire a first-round selection (tenth overall) from the Rochester Knighthawks, Colorado has the opportunity to make two first-round selections for the first time since 2014, when the organization welcomed both Eli McLaughlin (fourth overall) and Robert Hope (seventh overall) into the fold.

Entering this year's talent-sorting spectacle with two selections in each of the first, second and third rounds, the Mammoth hold six of the afternoon's first 44 overall picks. Primed to make one selection in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds, Colorado's front office staff have plenty of opportunities to welcome fresh, feisty talent to the personnel pool.

Each of Colorado's nine draft selections can be viewed below:

No. 5 overall (first round)

No. 10 overall (first round)

No. 28 overall (second round)

No. 30 overall (second round)

No. 42 overall (third round)

No. 44 overall (third round)

No. 52 overall (fourth round)

No. 66 overall (fifth round)

No. 80 overall (sixth round)

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to Colorado Mammoth social media channels for behind-the-scenes content and more information on each of the team's draftees throughout the day.

The first round of this year's draft can be streamed exclusively via NLL+, which fans can join for free at plus.nll.com. Real-time updates and complete results for all rounds will also be available across league social media channels and NLL.com.

Once the draft has concluded, fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com for this year's draft recap, set to highlight the talents and achievements of future Mammoth players selected Saturday afternoon.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels throughout the offseason for the latest team news, transactions and beyond.







National Lacrosse League Stories from September 3, 2025

Colorado Mammoth Hold Nine Selections Within Approaching 2025 NLL Entry Draft - Colorado Mammoth

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.