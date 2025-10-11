Colorado Mammoth Welcome Andrew McBride Back to Bench as Defensive Coordinator

Published on October 11, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization named Assistant General Manager Andrew McBride as the team's Defensive Coordinator.

"Andrew has made a tremendous impact on our organization during his first six seasons in Colorado and we're extremely thrilled he's returning as the team's Defensive Coordinator," Mammoth General Manager Brad Self shared.

"His infectious personality and energetic approach complement his ability to lead while remaining relatable to our guys and we're excited to have him back on the bench for our upcoming campaign."

Returning to the coaching bench after previously serving as the team's Defensive Coordinator from 2019-2023, McBride was responsible for teaming up with Head Coach Pat Coyle in establishing one of the league's most dominant defensive units during the team's consecutive NLL Finals appearances in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

"I'm extremely grateful and excited for the opportunity to be back on the bench this season," McBride shared.

"Coaching is my passion, and I look forward to working with our players and staff to build on the proud tradition and success the Mammoth organization has established. I can't wait to get to work as we pursue the ultimate goal of bringing another championship to the city of Denver.

McBride also serves as the General Manager, Head Coach for the Raiders Jr. A Lacrosse Club of the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League (RMLL), allowing him to scout and connect with future NLL talent north of the border while continuing to grow the game as a coach and lacrosse mentor.

The former NLL defenseman most recently led the Raiders to the 2025 Minto Cup as the Alberta Champion representatives, albeit eventually seeing Mammoth Head Coach Pat Coyle's Jr. A Coquitlam Adanacs repeat as Minto Cup Champions this summer.

Having signed the three-time NLL Champion to a two-year deal, McBride's new contract will take effect immediately, with the executive talent already in the mix ahead of the approaching 2025-26 NLL campaign.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the team's latest news, transactions and beyond.







National Lacrosse League Stories from October 11, 2025

Colorado Mammoth Welcome Andrew McBride Back to Bench as Defensive Coordinator - Colorado Mammoth

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.