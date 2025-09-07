Colorado Mammoth Make Nine Selections During 2025 NLL Entry Draft

DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) made nine selections during Saturday afternoon's 2025 NLL Entry Draft, including two first-round picks for the first time since 2014.

The first of which the organization used to select forward Braedon Saris fifth overall. Hailing from Burlington, Ontario, the 6-3, 210-lb. talent helped his hometown Burlington Blaze secure the 2023 Minto Cup by exploding for 80 points (39g, 41a) throughout a 14-game run within the Ontario Junior Lacrosse League's (OJLL) playoffs before adding a sound 22 points (6g, 16a) to finish the job and secure the top prize in Jr. competition.

The right-handed forward most recently logged four points in two games with the Coburg Kodiaks of Major Series Lacrosse (MSL) before being traded to the Peterborough Lakers, where he notched 25 points (11g, 14a) across 10 regular season appearances before racking up 30 points (15g, 15a) in 12 postseason games played. During his three seasons competing at Princeton University, Saris recorded 25 points (7g, 18a), eight ground balls and one caused turnover in his 19 appearances.

Named in the league's "2025 NLL Draft - Forwards to Watch" article, provided by On The Clock, the prospect was noted as a skilled, big-bodied presence and should be viewed as "an elite scorer who can find the back of the net in a number of ways."

A mere five picks later, the Mammoth doubled down in the first round by selecting defenseman Connor Nock with the afternoon's tenth overall pick. Welcoming another 6-3 talent to the group, the 205-lb. prospect captured the 2024 Minto Cup with Mammoth Head Coach Pat Coyle and the Coquitlam Adanacs of the British Columbia Junior A Lacrosse League (BCJALL) last summer, where he chipped in one point (0g, 1a), six penalty minutes and tons of effort as a reliable back-ender.

Prior to winning big with the Mammoth bench boss, Nock enjoyed several additional waves of success at the Jr. level, having captured the 2023 Minto Cup with Burlington (alongside his new Mammoth teammate in Saris) and secured the 2022 Founders Cup with the Nepean Knights of Ontario's Jr. B (OJBLL) league.

The 21-year-old defenseman most recently recorded three points (0g, 3a) and 14 penalty minutes across 17 regular season appearances with the MSL's Owen Sound North Stars before adding one point (0g, 1a) and two penalty minutes in four postseason games played. Nock also tallied 12 points (6g, 6a), 165 ground balls and 90 caused turnovers during his 50 career games played at Quincy University from 2022-25.

Back on the board in the second round, Colorado selected forward Stuart Phillips with the 28th overall pick of the draft. Producing 14 points (11g, 3a), 16 ground balls and one caused turnover during his 32 appearances with Johns Hopkins University from 2022-25, he primarily got involved during his senior year, as the Coquitlam, British Columbia native most recently logged nine points (7g, 2a) and six ground balls throughout nine appearances with the Blue Jays.

During his latest box action, Phillips recorded 27 points (13g, 14a) and seven penalty minutes for the Western Lacrosse Association's (WLA) Burnaby Lakers in 2024. Within his time playing Jr. A ball, the right-handed shooter racked up 129 points (47g, 82a) in 33 regular season appearances, including a standout 2022 campaign with the Langley Thunder where he amassed 58 points (23g, 35a) in 14 games played. Having logged 30 points (12g, 18a) in six 2023 Minto Cup appearances with his hometown Coquitlam Adanacs, the 5-11 scorer managed a welcome 34 points during Coquitlam's playoff run. However, it was his 51-point (22g, 29a) stretch across 11 postseason games with the Thunder in 2022 that represents his best playoff slate to date.

Returning to the spotlight moments later, the Mammoth selected forward Jameson Bucktooth with the 30th overall pick, claiming forwards with three of the team's first four picks. The Onondaga Nation athlete spent the summer helping the St. Catherine's Athletics to the 2025 Minto Cup after producing 57 points (26g, 31a) and 16 penalty minutes in 20 regular season appearances. Chipping in 17 points (10g, 7a) during the OJLL playoff gauntlet, the 20-year-old talent added 13 points (6g, 7a) during his team's four 2025 Minto Cup contests.

Across his three seasons at the Jr. A level, Bucktooth totaled 162 points (71g, 91a) in 46 regular season games played, eventually chipping in 76 points (34g, 42a) throughout 29 playoff appearances, which includes a pair of seasons (2022, 2023) playing for the Orangeville Northmen.

With the 42nd overall selection, Colorado opened its third round run by drafting defenseman Brian Simmons. Adding another Coquitlam native to the group, the Mammoth remained confident in their Westerly approach while welcoming a 6-1 talent to the fold. Simmons notched two points (1g, 1a), 18 ground balls and eight caused turnovers during his 2025 campaign at Robert Morris University. Across his four seasons with the Colonials, he racked up four points (3g, 1a), 32 ground balls and 15 caused turnovers in 45 career appearances.

Simmons spent the summer competing with the WLA's Coquitlam Adanacs where he logged six points (3g, 3a) and 26 penalty minutes during 14 regular season games before adding three points (0g, 3a) and six penalty minutes across eight postseason appearances.

Rounding out the third round with a bang, Colorado selected faceoff specialist Matthew Paolatto with the 44th pick of the afternoon. Spending his 2025 season at Rutgers University, the Sherborn, Massachusetts native secured 173-of-292 (.592) faceoff opportunities while adding six points (2g, 4a), 99 ground balls and five caused turnovers during his first season representing the Scarlet Knights.

Prior to his time at Rutgers, the 5-11 talent competed at Union College from 2022-24 where he secured 771-of-1,114 draws at the dot, chipping in 21 points (11g, 10a), 494 ground balls and five caused turnovers.

The Mammoth later selected Paolatto's teammate at Rutgers last fall, as defenseman Joe Juengerkes heard his name called via the 52nd pick of the draft. The Islip, New York native captained his Rutgers squad in 2025 from the midfield position, contributing 11 points (7g, 4a), 55 ground balls and 16 caused turnovers.

Prior to his time at Rutgers, the 6-0 talent recorded one point (0g, 1a), 14 ground balls and 11 caused turnovers in 31 games with Princeton University. Juengerkes is expected to return to Rutgers for his final season of eligibility this fall.

Colorado went on to select forward Kaymen Diabo in the fifth round courtesy of the team's 66th overall pick Saturday. Diabo most recently recorded 100 points (46g, 54a) and 22 penalty minutes during his 19 regular season appearances with the OJBLL's Kahnawake Hunters. The talent eventually added 62 points (21g, 41a) and 10 penalty minutes in 15 postseason games played to lead his squad with a whopping 162 points (67g, 95a) and 32 penalty minutes in 34 appearances.

Diabo also chipped in 21 points (6g, 15a) and two penalty minutes during his team's five-game quest playoff, which led to the Hunters lifting the 2025 Presidents Cup. The summer prior saw the now-21-year-old secure 2024 Minto Cup honors with the Coquitlam Adanacs, where he notched 26 points (15g, 11a) during 11 regular season games played rocking gold and purple.

With its final pick of the night, Colorado chose defenseman Christopher Davis with the 80th selection of the afternoon. Davis recorded four points (2g, 2a), 81 ground balls and 12 caused turnovers throughout his 50 career appearances at Cornell University from 2022-25.

When all was said and done, Colorado selected four forwards, four defenseman and one faceoff specialist with its nine picks. Eight of the nine are expected to be present during the Mammoth's approaching Training Camp sessions, slated to start October 31 in the greater Denver area.

Each of this year's 89 selections made during the 2025 NLL Entry Draft can be viewed here.

An entire list of Colorado's 2025 NLL Entry Draft results can be viewed below:

No. 5 overall (first round): Braedon Saris, forward

No. 10 overall (first round): Connor Nock, defenseman

No. 28 overall (second round): Stuart Phillips, forward

No. 30 overall (second round): Jameson Bucktooth, forward

No. 42 overall (third round): Brian Simmons, defenseman

No. 44 overall (third round): Matthew Paolatto, faceoff specialist

No. 52 overall (fourth round): Joe Juengerkes, defenseman

No. 66 overall (fifth round): Kaymen Diabo, forward

No. 80 overall (sixth round): Christopher Davis, defenseman

The organization's coaching and scouting staff joined Mammoth General Manager Brad Self inside Ball Arena September 6 for the talent-sorting showdown.

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth team social media channels for the squad's latest news, transactions and beyond.







