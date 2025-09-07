Roughnecks Select Eight in 2025 NLL Draft

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Roughnecks selected eight players in the 2025 National Lacrosse League Draft that was held virtually on Saturday.

The Riggers selected offensive standout Noah Manning, of Victoria, B.C., with the ninth pick of the first round. The 6-foot, 190-lb. right-handed forward scored nine goals and 22 points in eight games for the senior A Nanaimo of the senior A Western Lacrosse Association this summer. He played in 57 career games at the University of Denver, notching 83 goals and 122 points. Manning became the 24th Pioneer to reach 100 career points, and was the 19th fastest, doing so in 52 career games.

He won the 2004 Minto Cup national junior A championship with the Coquitlam Adanacs in 2024.

"With Noah, he's a righty with a winning pedigree, good at Denver, good at box, so we think he can just keep getting better with us," said Head Coach Josh Sanderson.

With the 11th pick in the first round, the Roughnecks selected transition player Kyle Pepper, who played in the WLA with the Victoria Shamrocks after a collegiate career at St. Bonaventure. He scored 15 goals and 29 points in 17 games with the Shamrocks.

The Roughnecks rounded out the draft selecting Jordan Vincent (D) at 29th, Jack Royer (F) at 49th, Lukas Olsson (F) at 56th, Hudson Chivers (D) at 70th, Traded 82nd pick to Oshawa for a 2026 sixth-round pick, and (G) Tommy Wood at 84th.

"We're very happy with draft selections and feel like we have some good young prospects added to our roster," said General Manager Mike Board. "And we look forward to them competing at training camp this fall."

2025 CALGARY ROUGHNECKS DRAFT BOARD

RND O/A PLAYER, POSITION, 2025 TEAM (LEAGUE), JUNIOR CLUB (LEAGUE)

1 9 F Noah Manning, Nanaimo Timberman (WLA) & University of Denver (NCAA)

1 11 T Kyle Pepper, Victoria Shamrocks (WLA) & St. Bonaventure (NCAA)

2 29 D Jordan Vincent, Nanaimo Timberman (WLA) & Syracuse (NCAA)

4 49 F Jack Royer, Coquitlam Adanacs (WLA) & Queen's University of Charlotte (NCAA)

4 56 F Lukas Olsson, Nanaimo Timberman (WLA) & Universty of Richmond (NCAA)

5 70 D Hudson Chivers, Langley Thunder (WLA) & Newberry College (NCAA)

6 76 D Matthew Colebrook, Ladner Pioneers (Senior B) & Limestone (NCAA)

6 84 G Tommy Wood, Okotoks Raiders (Junior A)

