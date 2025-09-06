Thunderbirds Select Alex Marinier Sixth Overall in 2025 NLL Draft

Published on September 6, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds today selected Alex Marinier with the sixth overall selection in the 2025 NLL Draft.

The right-handed forward was looked at as one of the top offensive prospects heading into this year's draft. Marinier will be returning to the Ohio State University to wrap up his college career after coming off a 50-goal season in 2024.

This past summer, the Burlington, Ontario native finished his first year in the Major Series Lacrosse League with the Cobourg Kodiaks, posting 28 goals and 29 assists.

Marinier had two separate 90-plus-point seasons with the Burlington Blaze to end his junior career. During the 2023 season, he posted 49 goals in the regular season, helping to lead his team to the Minto Cup in the process.

He had 18 points in nine games during the Canadian National Junior A championship, helping Burlington capture the title.







