Thunderbirds Select Jack Charboneau in 2025 NLL Draft

Published on September 6, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds today selected forward Jack Charboneau with the 87th overall selection in the 2025 NLL Draft.

Charboneau just graduated from Johns Hopkins, where he spent four years as a member of the Blue Jays. He was named a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar (2023, 2024, 2025) and Academic All-Big Ten (2023, 2024, 2025) in his time with the program.

The product of Coquitlam, British Columbia spent his time in junior with his hometown Jr Adanacs, where he put up a pair of 60-point seasons while appearing in the 2023 Minto Cup.

Charboneau had a strong year with Burnaby in the WLA this summer, putting up 10 goals and 29 points in 14 games, good for over two points per contest.







