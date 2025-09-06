Thunderbirds Draft Will MacLeod 12th Overall in 2025 NLL Draft

Published on September 6, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds today selected forward Will MacLeod with the 12th overall selection in the 2025 NLL Draft.

MacLeod, 21, has just completed his junior career as a member of the Burlington Blaze.

The lefty played his first full season of senior lacrosse this year, splitting time with the Brooklin Lacrosse club of Major Series Lacrosse and the OSL's Brooklin Merchants.

In 17 games of MSL action, MacLeod posted 19 goals and 43 points. In Senior B, he had 38 goals and 63 points in 13 outings.

Helping Brooklin offensively as they hosted the Presidents Cup just a few weeks ago. Across five games in that tournament, he had 21 points.

The Burlington, Ontario product finished off his junior career in 2024 with an 111-point season with his hometown Blaze. That comes a year removed from a 2023 season where MacLeod helped Burlington capture the Minto Cup alongside now Thunderbirds teammate Alex Marinier.

MacLeod attended Robert Morris, playing three years as a member of the Colonials. He has renounced his remaining NCAA eligibility to enter this year's draft. He is attending the University of Guelph.







