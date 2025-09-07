Thunderbirds Select Ethan Lee in 2025 NLL Draft
Published on September 6, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Halifax Thunderbirds News Release
HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds today selected defender Ethan Lee with the 45th overall selection in the 2025 NLL Draft.
Lee is a 2004-born lefty who just wrapped up his OJLL career with the Whitby Warriors.
This was Lee's first full season of Junior A lacrosse after featuring with the Clarington Green Gaels in 2024. In 12 regular-season contests this summer, Lee registered three goals and four points in transition, but it was in the playoffs where he really shined.
Posting six points in 17 postseason outings, Lee shouldered more defensive responsibility for the Warriors.
Lee attends the University of Guelph, where he's in his third year with the Gryphons.
