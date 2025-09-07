Thunderbirds Add Levi Touhey in 2025 NLL Draft

HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds today selected defender Levi Touhey with the 59th overall selection in the 2025 NLL Draft.

Touhey, a 2005-born defender, most recently spent time with the Orangeville Northmen of the OJLL, where he featured with the team in the 2025 Minto Cup Finals.

This was the Surrey. BC native's second consecutive appearance in the National Championship, as he also played in the 2024 Minto Cup as a member of the Port Coquitlam Saints. He also played in the 2023 Founders Cup with the PoCo Junior B team.

Touhey started out this summer before being moved to New Westminster before the BC trade deadline. However, he was flipped again out East to join Orangeville after just three games with the Salmobellies.

In three games during the regular season, Touhey didn't register a point, but he posted two goals and four points in 12 playoff outings, displaying his ability to produce in transition.

Touhey has one more year of junior eligibility remaining, and he will return to BC next summer to finish out his junior career in Port Coquitlam.







