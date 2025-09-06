2025 NLL Draft | How to Watch & Bandits' Selections
Published on September 6, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Buffalo Bandits News Release
The Bandits enter Saturday's draft with eight picks.
The Buffalo Bandits will make eight selections during the 2025 NLL Draft, which begins Saturday, Sept. 6 at 1 p.m.
The event will be streamed live exclusively on NLL+.
NLL.com's players to watch: Forwards | Defenders
The Bandits' picks are as follows:
Round 1, Pick 14
Round 2, Pick 21 (from Philadelphia)
Round 2, Pick 32
Round 3, Pick 39
Round 4, Pick 61
Round 5, Pick 75
Round 6, Pick 89
