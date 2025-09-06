2025 NLL Draft | How to Watch & Bandits' Selections

Published on September 6, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







The Bandits enter Saturday's draft with eight picks.

The Buffalo Bandits will make eight selections during the 2025 NLL Draft, which begins Saturday, Sept. 6 at 1 p.m.

The event will be streamed live exclusively on NLL+.

NLL.com's players to watch: Forwards | Defenders

The Bandits' picks are as follows:

Round 1, Pick 14

Round 2, Pick 21 (from Philadelphia)

Round 2, Pick 32

Round 3, Pick 39

Round 4, Pick 61

Round 5, Pick 75

Round 6, Pick 89







