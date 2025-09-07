Toronto Rock Select CJ Kirst First Overall in NLL Draft

Published on September 6, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oakville, ON - The 2025 NLL Draft was held on Saturday afternoon and the Toronto Rock made professional sports history selecting first, second, and third overall in the draft. With the first overall pick, the Rock selected left shot forward CJ Kirst from Cornell University.

"I'm incredibly grateful to have this opportunity, it is truly special and I'm just excited for what's to come," said an elated Kirst after being selected first overall. "It was just an incredible honour to hear my name and to have that experience was just incredible."

Kirst (Bernardsville, NJ) is the reigning Tewaaraton Award winner as NCAA lacrosse's top player after his Cornell Big Red won the National Championship in May. He also made history by breaking the NCAA all-time goals record finishing with 247 while also tying the single season goals record this spring with 82. Kirst has become a media darling making appearances on the Pat McAfee Show and Pardon My Take since winning the national title with Cornell.

In the box, Kirst made the trip north to compete for the Mimico Jr. A Mountaineers in the summer of 2023 playing 18 games between the regular season and playoffs. He scored 29 goals and was held without a goal only three times and brought big time energy to the floor in each outing. His compete level is off the charts.

Following the first overall selection, the Rock took transition player Ty English (Burlington, ON) with the second pick in the draft from the Oakville Rock and the University of North Carolina. English joins his brother Sam as second overall picks by the Rock in consecutive drafts. English is the most dynamic player in the draft with high end skill at both ends of the floor. English won the Minto Cup with the Burlington Blaze in 2022 and was named the Minto Cup MVP. Rock City will have to wait to see Ty English make his NLL debut as he will return to UNC this fall for his final year of NCAA eligibility.

With the third overall pick, the Rock added to their lefty forward depth with the selection of Owen Hiltz (Peterborough, ON) from Syracuse University and the Peterborough Lakers. While some may see him as undersized at 5'8", his offensive acumen and shooting ability is elite. His quick release up front is highly valued by the Rock brass as they see Hiltz as the perfect complement to the offensive group that's been assembled.

In the 2nd round, 20th overall, the Rock selected transition player Hugh Kelleher (Wantagh, NY) from Cornell University. Kelleher is a big, athletic right handed menace who can play at both ends of the floor. He was a teammate of Kirst's on Cornell's national championship winning squad earlier this year. He's also no stranger to the box game having played for the Oakville Jr. A Buzz in 2022.

With their pick in the 3rd round, 35th overall, the Rock selected another player just oozing with athleticism in Isiah Moran-Weekes (Ottawa, ON) from Owen Sound in the MSL and High Point University. Moran-Weekes starred for the Mimico Jr. A Mountaineers during his junior lacrosse playing career. He's a player that leaves it all on the floor and always leaves a lasting impression after watching him play.

In the 5th round, 63rd overall the Rock selected athletic defender Kobe Handsor (Brooklin, ON) from the Whitby Jr. A Warriors, Brooklin LC and Mercer University. Handsor most notably was a member of the 2022 Whitby Jr. A Warriors that captured the Minto Cup.

With their final pick in the draft in the 6th round, 77th overall, the Rock selected versatile forward Dakota Eierman (from Lehigh University. Eierman is a strong, competitive offensive force that could turn some heads down the road.

