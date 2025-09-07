2025 Las Vegas Desert Dogs NLL Draft Picks Announced
Published on September 6, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Las Vegas Desert Dogs News Release
LAS VEGAS, NV - For the fourth time in team history, the Las Vegas Desert Dogs took part in the NLL Entry Draft today, an important day that helps shape the franchise's future. The Desert Dogs drafted a strong 2025 class headlined by No. 4 overall pick and defensive standout, Casey Wilson from the University of Denver.
"We're incredibly excited to welcome this class to Vegas," said Shawn Williams, Head Coach and General Manager. "We've filled a number of needs on our roster, added depth on the back end and in net, and truly believe we've been able to get a world class athlete in Casey Wilson with our first pick. Cannot wait to get these young men down to Vegas to get started in 2025."
The 2025 Desert Dogs NLL Draft Class
1st Round - 4th Overall - Casey Wilson, Defense, University of Denver
1st Round - 17th Overall - Caleb Khan, Goalie, Langley Thunder, Canada
2nd Round - 23rd Overall - Ben Soenen, Defense, Young Harris College
3rd Round - 34th Overall - Graydon Stokes, Defense, Wilfrid Laurier University
4th Round - 48th Overall - Logan Mellish, Defense, Coquitlam Adanacs
5th Round - 62nd Overall - Curtis Ward, Offense, Peterborough
The 2025 draft class features a strong group of talented players who can make an immediate impact in the NLL. With (4) Defense, (1) Offense and (1) Goalie, the Desert Dogs will be filled with a team of grit and toughness heading into the 2025-26 season.
