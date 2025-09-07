Payton Tasse Joins Thunderbirds Through 2025 NLL Draft
Published on September 6, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Halifax Thunderbirds News Release
HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds today selected defender Payton Tasse with the 73rd overall selection in the 2025 NLL Draft.
Tasse, 23, renounced his remaining NCAA eligibility after one season spent at Newberry. He previously attended St. Francis Xavier in nearby Antigonish, Nova Scotia.
The Ottawa, Ontario product was a mainstay on the back end of the Nepean Knights during their Founders Cup Championship run in 2022, putting up 13 points in 16 games during that regular season.
He has played parts of the last two summers in Major Series Lacrosse, last year with the Brampton Excelsiors before being moved to Peterborough and eventually Cobourg this summer, where he played under his Father, Jason -- a former NLL player.
Across 10 games this summer, Tasse had a goal while playing on the penalty kill for the Kodiaks and serving as a stay-at-home defender on their back end.
