Calgary Roughnecks Name 2025-26 Leadership Group

Published on November 27, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary Roughnecks News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Roughnecks announced their leadership group for the upcoming season, with defenseman Eli Salama becoming the 10th captain in franchise history.

Liam Leclair, Tanner Cook, and Harrison Matsuoka will be alternate captains.

"It was an easy decision for us to name Eli the next captain of the Calgary Roughnecks," said Roughnecks Head Coach Josh Sanderson. "He is a leader both on and off the floor. Liam, Harry, Tanner and the rest of our leadership group will provide a solid foundation for our team culture."

Salama, who is entering his seventh season with the Roughnecks, has played 91 games and produced 13 goals, 48 points, and 509 loose balls. The Hamilton, Ontario native has quickly become one of the NLL's top defenders after being drafted 12th overall in the first round of the 2018 NLL Entry Draft by the Riggers. He has been an assistant captain for the previous three seasons.

"Being named captain of the Calgary Roughnecks is an incredible honour and I am truly grateful for the opportunity to help lead this team," stated Eli Salama. "I am surrounded by an exceptional group of leaders, and the rest of the group brings their own strengths and a team-first mindset that elevates everyone in our locker room. I couldn't be more thankful or more excited for what is ahead."

Liam Leclair will have an "A" on his jersey for all games this season, while Tanner Cook (road alternate) and Harrison Matsuoka (home alternate) will split the duties.

Leclair was drafted by the Roughnecks 7th overall in the 2019 NLL Entry Draft and will be counted on heavily this season as one of the team's top defenders. The 6-foot 3-inch Windsor native had his best season with the Roughnecks in 2023-24, recording 6 points, 57 loose balls, and 21 caused turnovers.

Tanner Cook will be an assistant captain for all road games. Cook scored 30 goals and produced 70 points last season, and has 99 goals and 239 points through his first four seasons in the league.

Matsuoka, who was born and raised in Calgary, will be an assistant captain for all home games this upcoming season. Matsuoka was the captain of the Okotoks Raiders during his time playing junior "A" lacrosse in the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League.

Calgary opens their 2025-26 regular season on the road with games against the Saskatchewan Rush on December 6th and Toronto Rock on December 13th before returning to the WestJet Field for the home opener on Sunday, December 28th against the defending champion, Buffalo Bandits. It is the "Return of the Red" Night presented by Dairy Farmers of Canada. Join the party all winter long by getting your season tickets at www.calgaryroughnecks.com/tickets!







National Lacrosse League Stories from November 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.