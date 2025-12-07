Roughnecks Taken Down by Rush

Published on December 6, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatoon, SK - The Calgary Roughnecks opened their 2025-26 regular season campaign tonight on the road in Saskatoon and fell by a score of 16-13 to the Saskatchewan Rush.

The Rush got off to an early lead with the first goal coming just twenty seconds into the contest. They added another before rookie forward Noah Manning netted his first National Lacrosse League goal to make it 2-1. The Rush responded with a pair of goals before Tyler Pace scored his first goal of the season on the power play late in the opening quarter to make it 4-2. The second quarter was tilted in Saskatchewan's favour as they scored six to Calgary's three and took a 10-5 lead into the half.

The Roughnecks regrouped at half time and started the third quarter with an outside shot from Haiden Dickson that found its way to the back of the net. He then scored his third of the night late in the third quarter to bring the Riggers within four. Midway through the fourth quarter the Roughnecks scored four straight goals to tie the game at 13-13, with the tying goal coming from Tanner Cook. However, their comeback fell short as Zach Manns scored the game winner and the Rush added two late empty net goals to earn the win.

Notable Roughnecks in the season opener include Tyler Pace (3G, 4A), Haiden Dickson (3G, 4A), Noah Manning (2G, 1A), and rookie defender Kyle Pepper who scored his first NLL goal on a breakaway.

The Roughnecks are back in action next weekend as they hit the road to take on the Toronto Rock on Saturday, December 13th. Their next home action is Sunday, December 28th as the Buffalo Bandits come to the Scotiabank Saddledome for the "Return of the Red" Home Opener presented by Dairy Farmers of Canada.







